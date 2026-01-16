Khumalo claims his arrest over alleged Crime Intelligence corruption and fraud is labour-related issue

The Crime Intelligence boss suggested that the case against him may have been pursued to interfere with his duties.

Crime Intelligence divisional commissioner Dumisani Khumalo has insisted that his criminal case is a labour-related dispute, parliament’s ad hoc committee heard on Friday.

Khumalo returned to the witness stand at the Good Hope Chambers in Cape Town, where he continued his testimony on issues ranging from his arrest to the “disbandment” of the political killings task team (PKTT).

The senior police official was arrested at OR Tambo International Airport in June 2025 and later released on R10 000 bail.

He, along with six other Crime Intelligence officials, faces charges of fraud and corruption linked to the alleged irregular appointment of Dineo Mokwele, a former BMW employee with a background in mechatronics.

Crime Intelligence head Dumisani Khumalo on arrest

During questioning, MPs pressed Khumalo on how he experienced his arrest.

He responded by suggesting that the move formed part of a broader campaign against him and the PKTT.

“It didn’t feel right. One had to understand it as a project targeting reputation because already the campaign was targeting both the PKTT as well as myself because I am in charge of both environments,” he said.

Khumalo told the committee that the manner of his arrest raised serious concerns.

“It was something that was not supposed to be done like that, but it did happen as planned.”

The Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) has previously rejected claims that Khumalo was being targeted.

Idac head, Andrea Johnson testified that the directorate became involved after a criminal complaint was lodged by National Coloured Congress (NCC) leader Fadiel Adams.

Adams has since been accused of relying on classified information to pursue charges against Khumalo and other Crime Intelligence members.

‘Pure labour-related matter’

Khumalo on Friday stressed that Mokwele’s appointment was a labour-related issue.

“The charges relating to my arrest are as a result of me being part of the selection panel that received the already profiled applications from the HR department for us to take them through the selection process.”

He told MPs that the case docket contains statements from only two witnesses — candidates who were not appointed to the post.

Khumalo added that their complaints to police did not include any claims of corruption or fraud.

“It’s a pure labour-related matter.”

He further suggested that the case against him may have been pursued to interfere with his duties.

Defending Mokwele’s appointment, Khumalo said he was satisfied that she was suitable for the role within Crime Intelligence’s technical support services.

“She meets all the requirements and capabilities that we needed for that particular post.”

He informed MPs that no serving South African Police Service members met the requirements, despite the post being advertised twice.

Khumalo earlier confirmed that Masemola approved Mokwele’s appointment.

Intelligence watchdog report

Khumalo told the committee he was unaware of a report by suspended Inspector-General of Intelligence Imtiaz Fazel, which allegedly recommended criminal charges against him, National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola, and Crime Intelligence chief financial officer Philani Lushaba.

The document reportedly relates to alleged violations of procurement laws involving the purchase of properties valued at R120 million.

Khumalo testified that he had only learned of these allegations through media reports.

He also rejected claims that one of his two security clearance certificates was fraudulent, maintaining that he underwent all required vetting procedures.

Khumalo defends dual roles

Khumalo pushed back against criticism that he should not simultaneously serve as head of Crime Intelligence and project manager of the PKTT.

“I will not agree with that assertion if it’s without the reasonable reason. There has been nothing wrong with myself or anyone else having those added responsibilities as it’s the case with most of the senior management in the police.

“You are appointed as the head of a particular component and then you are assigned other temporal duties that you need also to perform.”

He also rejected claims that the PKTT had been operating unlawfully since 2022.

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu previously cited a lack of formal authorisation beyond that year in a letter dated 31 December 2024, which ultimately led to the task team’s disbandment.

Mchunu claimed that any spending after 2022 was therefore irregular.

Khumalo strongly disagreed with this assessment.

“There is no honesty into that.”

