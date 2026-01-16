Community honours GBV advocate Juanita Vermeulen

Tribute event celebrates Juanita Vermeulen’s impact as a GBV advocate and community leader, while raising funds for her memorial.

Loved ones paid tribute to the late Juanita Vermeulen, a mother and anti-gender-based violence (GBV) advocate, whose life and tireless work empowering women were tragically cut short in Alberton.

Friends and family gathered at Meyersdal Park in Alberton, Ekurhuleni, on Friday to honour the mother after she was found in the boot of her vehicle at a shopping centre in Alberton.

The founder of anti-GBV non-profit organisation H.O.M.E (Helping Out Mia Elle) and the CEO of the M.E Group, Sarah May, told The Citizen that the community decided to honour Vermeulen, not just as a victim, but to ensure her name is remembered.

Family and friends honour Vermeulen’s life

Vermeulen was reported missing on Friday, 9 January 2026. The 42-year-old was later found in the boot of her car in a shopping centre.

The police confirmed that she sustained multiple stab wounds and was declared dead.

ALSO READ: South Africa can end GBV now

A vigil was held at the park with flowers and candles, providing a safe space for people to mourn.

The focus was on allowing people to honour Vermeulen in their own way without any pressure.

A 42-year-old man, identified as her husband, has been arrested in connection with the murder. He had allegedly just moved out of their family home.

Leader in empowering and educating women

May said she has known Vermeulen for about five years and described her as a close friend and an important community leader.

She said the mother was a top educator in the community, known for her work in empowering and educating women.

ALSO READ: Five arrested after two women’s bodies found dumped near Orange Farm

“She stood up against anything that is GBV. So, it makes it incredibly sad that that’s the way she ended up going,” May said.

Family and friends console each other at Meyersdal Park in Alberton, Ekurhuleni, 16 January 2026, after the Day of Remembrance and Solidarity to honour the life of the late Juanita Vermeulen after she was found dead in the boot of her vehicle at a shopping centre in Alberton. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen.

May, who is acting as Vermeulen’s family’s spokesperson, said that because the family are still dealing with the logistics of planning memorial and funeral services, they have limited time to mourn.

Crowdfunding campaign

A BackABuddy campaign was launched to cover her funeral and memorial expenses, and any extra funds will go towards supporting her nine-year-old daughter during this difficult time.

Almost R19 500 has been donated as of Friday afternoon.

May added that H.O.M.E focuses on educating people on how to escape abusive situations.

ALSO READ: Childminder arrested for allegedly abusing two-year-old girl

“We’ve done a couple of extractions ourselves where we take women out of these situations, and unfortunately, this is one where we couldn’t help because as much as we loved Vermeulen, we didn’t know what was happening that day,” she lamented.

May emphasised the importance of abuse victims having a trusted support system.

“We know it’s difficult. I, myself, have been there, which is why we opened the group to begin with,’ she said.

Advice for women experiencing abuse

The founder advised women in abusive situations who want to leave to have documentation and packed clothing and to contact non-profit organisations if they need to leave immediately.

She highlighted the importance of finding a safe place to stay and reporting the incident to the police.

ALSO READ: DA provincial director shot dead in Margate

The husband is expected to appear in court on 19 January.

Meanwhile, the anti-GBV movement Women For Change said, ”We are heartbroken by the loss of yet another beautiful soul. When is enough, enough?”