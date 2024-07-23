News

By Faizel Patel

23 Jul 2024

JUST IN: Durban Magistrates Court evacuated after ‘bomb threat’

An unknown person called the court and announced that there was a bomb which he said would go off at 10h30.

Durban Magistrates Court evacuated after bomb threat

Photo: Berea Mail

The Durban Magistrates Court has been evacuated following an alleged bomb threat.

Police spokerperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said officers are conducting a search at the premises.

“The explosives and K9 units of the South African Police Service in KwaZulu-Natal are conducting a precautionary search and sweeping at the Durban Magistrate’s Court.

“This is after an unknown person called the court and announced that there was a bomb which he said would go off at 10:30am. The building has been evacuated as a precaution,” Netshiunda said.

This is a developng story

