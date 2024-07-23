JUST IN: Durban Magistrates Court evacuated after ‘bomb threat’
An unknown person called the court and announced that there was a bomb which he said would go off at 10h30.
Photo: Berea Mail
The Durban Magistrates Court has been evacuated following an alleged bomb threat.
Police spokerperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said officers are conducting a search at the premises.
“The explosives and K9 units of the South African Police Service in KwaZulu-Natal are conducting a precautionary search and sweeping at the Durban Magistrate’s Court.
“This is after an unknown person called the court and announced that there was a bomb which he said would go off at 10:30am. The building has been evacuated as a precaution,” Netshiunda said.
This is a developng story
