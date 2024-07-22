Two arrested after mountain bikers robbed in Table Mountain National Park

The suspects were found in possession of weapons and the stolen items.

Two suspects have been arrested after two mountain bikers were robbed between Bokkemanskloof and Schoorsteenberg on the Table Mountain National Park (TMNP).

“The victims were unharmed, and a case has been opened at Hout Bay Saps by the victims, who were assisted by SANParks rangers,” said SANParks Regional Communications Manager Lauren Howard-Clayton.

Police and volunteers arrest suspects

The Hout Bay CCP alerted the TMNP operation room where the collaborative response was initiated.

Howard-Clayton said the rapid response from the police and volunteers led to the arrests of the suspects. The suspects were arrested in the Constantiaberg area of Table Mountain National Park above Hout Bay.

The men reportedly matched the description given to police by the victims.

“The suspects were found in possession of dangerous weapons and the stolen items,” said Howard-Clayton.

She further expressed her gratitude to the Saps team and volunteers for their immediate actions and efforts in apprehending the suspects.

“This success underscores the valuable role of collaboration with security partners as well as the role of the intel interpretation team of the TMNP Operations Room, which played a critical role in developing this joint operation.

“The management of TMNP would like to urge park users to exercise caution while enjoying outdoor activities and to do so in groups,” she said.

Three dead after fire at Garden Route National Park

Meanwhile, on Thursday, three people died after an upmarket tree-top chalet caught fire in the Garden Route National Park in Harkerville Forest.

Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Christopher Spies told the Knysna-Plett Herald that the incident is being investigated.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

