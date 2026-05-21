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Durban officials move to calm migrant tensions after police station protest

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By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

3 minute read

21 May 2026

04:18 am

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The migrants are pleading for protection and shelter, saying they fear for their lives amid marches calling for undocumented migrants to leave the country.

Durban officials move to calm migrant tensions after police station protest

Foreign nationals are refusing to leave the Diakonia Centre in the Durban CBD after they were moved there after clashing with police at the Durban Central Police Station. Picture: X/SABC

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Top KwaZulu‑Natal (KZN) police and Home Affairs officials have stepped in to defuse tensions after foreign nationals camped outside Durban Central police station, accusing the state of leaving them undocumented and vulnerable to attack.

The group, made up largely of Congolese nationals alongside citizens from other African countries, spent two nights outside the station, claiming they had fled their homes after being targeted by anti‑migrant forces linked to the March and March movement.

Protection

“We were attacked in our neighbourhoods and forced out of our homes. We are pleading for protection and shelter,” one protester told officials.

Acting KZN Provincial Police Commissioner Major General Phumelele Makoba, Provincial Manager of Home Affairs Cyril Mncwabe, and Naleen Balgobind, Head of Refugee and Asylum Seeker Management in the province, joined Acting Deputy Provincial Commissioner for Policing Major General Vukani Mgobhozi, Acting District Commissioner of eThekwini Brigadier Sakhengenkosi Zuma and Saps legal representatives in talks with the Congolese Solidarity Campaign at the Home Affairs offices in Umgeni.

Grievances

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the meeting was aimed at resolving the grievances that sparked the protest.

“The leadership pointed a finger at the Department of Home Affairs for rendering them undocumented due to discrepancies in the process of renewing permits,” he explained.

Home Affairs officials outlined the renewal process and pledged to assist those with expired permits who could show proof of application.

“Those with expired permits were reminded of the process of visiting the refugee centre, getting processed, going to a police station, getting charged and appearing in court,” Netshiunda said.

Meeting

Authorities confirmed that another meeting will be held on Thursday, 21 May 2026, to verify the group’s legal status and business permits in South Africa.

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The session will also address safety concerns raised by migrants who say they have been driven from their homes.

“The Department of Home Affairs and the police remain committed to finding lawful solutions while ensuring the safety of all communities,” Netshiunda added.

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Read more on these topics

Durban foreign nationals Home Affairs KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) KZN SAPS migrants Police South African Police Service (SAPS)

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