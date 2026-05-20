Ghana offers relief support to citizens fleeing xenophobic violence in SA [WATCH]

Ghana recently committed to repatriating 300 nationals who were affected by the protests in South Africa.

As tensions between South Africa and fellow African countries continue to rise over xenophobic attacks, Ghana has announced support for its countrymen who are being evacuated.

The West African country’s ministry of foreign affairs said all Ghanaians being evacuated from SA due to ongoing attacks will be entitled to a relief package.

Ghana announces support for returning nationals

This includes a welcome home financial package, transportation assistance to their various destinations across Ghana, a reintegration allowance, free psychosocial support, and entry into a special database for jobs and start-up opportunities.

The announcement comes after the country committed to repatriating 300 nationals who were affected by the protests in South Africa.

Violent anti-immigration protests have erupted in various parts of the country in recent months, including KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng, and the Eastern Cape.

Earlier in May, Ghana facilitated the return of Emmanuel Akowuah Asamoah, a Ghanaian national who was seen being interrogated by a group of South Africans in a widely circulated video.

The group of anti-immigration protesters were questioning Asamoah about why he certified a copy of his passport and why his passport reflects that he left South Africa, entered Ghana, and re-entered SA on the same day.

Watch the viral video here:

AFRIQUE DU SID: XENOPHOBIA.

les Sud-Africains menacent un Ghanéen de rentrer dans son pays.



“Nous réparons ce continent. Cette habitude que vous avez de vous déplacer d’un pays à l’autre, ça ne marche plus chez nous é AfriqueduSud. On ne veut plus de ça en tant que peuple… pic.twitter.com/HdQOTza85C – Ebale ya mozindo (@ebalemozindo) April 21, 2026

African governments raise concerns over attacks

The Ghanaian government recently wrote to the African Union (AU) to share its concern about what it describes as the recurrence of xenophobic incidents in SA.

It said the incidents “have regrettably resulted in the loss of lives, destruction of investment and continue to pose a serious risk to the safety and well-being of many African nationals residing in South Africa”.

“It is particularly troubling that manifestations of xenophobia, including violent attacks against fellow Africans, have persisted in recent years. This development is especially concerning when viewed in the light of the longstanding solidarity demonstrated by African states in support of the struggle against apartheid and South Africa’s subsequent democratic transformation,” it added.

The country joins many others who have spoken against xenophobic violence in South Africa.

Fellow West African country Nigeria also shared plans to repatriate Nigerians who have indicated that they want to return home.

The country’s Foreign Minister Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu said 130 people showed interest in voluntary repatriation.

“This figure is expected to rise,” Odumegwu-Ojukwu said in a statement on social media, adding that “Nigerian lives and businesses in SA must not continue to be put at risk”.

Durban protest descends into chaos

On Tuesday, the Durban CBD descended into chaos when civil organisations, political parties and lobby group March and March led an anti-illegal immigration protest.

Reportedly chased out of their homes, scores of foreign nationals, including refugees and children, gathered at the Durban Central Police Station seeking protection.

However, the group clashed with police who fired rubber bullets at them, leaving three people injured.

The group then camped outside the Diakonia Centre in the CBD overnight, pleading for protection.

Watch: Police fire rubber bullets at a group foreign nationals

Public order police used rubber bullets and tear gas to disperse a group of about 300 protesting foreign nationals outside the Durban Central police station.

📹:supplied pic.twitter.com/PNWstFD0hF – Yasantha Naidoo (@NaidooYasantha) May 19, 2026

Human Rights Commission condemns violence

In a statement on Wednesday, the South African Human Rights Commission said circulating footage of recent violent attacks apparently targeted at foreign nationals was “deeply alarming”.

“These incidents threaten South Africa’s constitutional values of ubuntu, dignity, equality, and the rule of law, as well as the social cohesion,” the commission said.

“The commission reaffirm that members of the public may raise grievances and protest, but such actions must remain peaceful and lawful. Violence, intimidation, hate speech, looting, and property destruction are unacceptable and constitute serious human rights violations and criminal conduct.”

It said it will continue to monitor the situation, engage stakeholders, and advocate for accountability and the protection of human rights.