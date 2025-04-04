Limpopo best small businesses awarded for driving provincial economic growth

Each category winner received R85 000 in prize money.

Trophies for the winners at the Limpopo Business Awards held on 2 April 2025. Picture: Supplied

The best small, micro, and medium-sized enterprises (SMMEs) in Limpopo have been awarded for their impactful role in driving provincial economic growth.

The 2025 Limpopo Business Awards received 167 entries from businesses in the province, most of which were in the agriculture sector.

Gavin Pratt, the head of department of the Limpopo provincial treasury, said the businesses recognised this year demonstrated remarkable resilience and played a pivotal role in enhancing economic participation and uplifting local communities.

How were the winners chosen?

From the 167 entries received, the panel had to cut the shortlist to only 42 businesses.

These are the businesses they felt demonstrated resilience and creativity and also showed commitment to driving sustainable economic growth and job creation in Limpopo.

Along with all the finalists from this year’s awards, they also gain access to the Standard Bank enterprise and supplier development (ESD) programme, which offers tailored support, mentorship, market access and finance solutions.

Who won?

In the health & wellness category, Molecular Imaging Therapy founded by Dr Ntanganedzeni Muambadzi was selected.

“The business is committed to delivering cutting-edge, accessible diagnostic services.”

Trash Converters was selected in the transport and logistics category. Founded by Rotondwa Musitha in Makhado, it specialises in the collection and transportation of hazardous and general waste.

Real Makoya Cleaning Chemicals was selected in the manufacturing category. Founded by Lebogang Moloto, the business produces eco-friendly soaps and cleaning products and was the first of its kind in Limpopo to be accepted into the Shoprite supplier development programme.

Other winners

In the education and training category, Bolobathaba Media Group, founded by Molatelo Bossman was selected. The business trains young filmmakers and digital creatives, transforming storytelling from rural South Africa into a professional, global craft.

Twothy Business Solutions won the mining category. Malema Dorothy Moyo, a veteran boilermaker with 23 years of experience, founded the business.

The Mokopane-based engineering company provides mining maintenance, repairs, installation and supply services and also offers accredited portable skills training.

Xclusive Spot Restaurant was selected as the winner in the tourism category. Led by Mashapa Malema, the business is a unique venue blending food, entertainment and car wash services.

Morajana Animal Production was selected as a winner in the agriculture category. Owned by Tshegofatso Tjale, the company focuses on pig farming and crop production while employing primarily women and mentoring aspiring young farmers in the community.

