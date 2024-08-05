EFF condemns anti-immigrant protests in Britain

The death of three girls has sparked anti-immigrant protests.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has condemned ‘anti-immigrant’ protests that have spread in different parts of Britain.

The violent anti-immigrant protests were sparked by the tragic murder of three girls in a knife attack incident in Southport.

In a statement, EFF spokesperson Leigh-Ann Mathys said the protests were racist and prejudicial to non-white citizens of the United Kingdom.

“Despite police clarifying that the suspect was born in Britain and media reports stating his family is Christian, anti-immigrant and anti-Muslim groups continue to spread misinformation, falsely claiming the attacker was an immigrant and a radical Islamist.

“This disinformation fueled violent protests in cities like Liverpool, Bristol, and Manchester, as well as online agitators spreading hateful and xenophobic rhetoric,” said the EFF.

‘A disgraceful display of hatred and ignorance’

“These far-right protesters are a disgraceful display of hatred and ignorance that have no place in any society,” Mathys said.

ALSO READ: Motsoaledi: If you know you don’t qualify to be in a country, why stay?

Since the protests, there have been reports of attacks on immigrants in Britain including protests in neighborhoods with African and Asian communities.

“This is not surprising, however, as Britain’s sordid history of racism is well documented, rooted in its brutal colonial past. In fact, a nation that has looted, killed, and subjugated entire populations across the world has no moral standing to be so rabidly anti-immigration,” Mathys said.

Mathys said the United Kingdom was to blame for its problems with illegal foreign nationals coming into the country to seek a better life.

“The UK’s foreign policies have sown chaos and displacement, contributing directly to the migrant crisis they now hypocritically protest against. Their imperialist actions have destabilised nations, forcing countless individuals to flee their homelands in search of safety and a better life,” she said.

ALSO READ: The people who sparked the xenophobic violence

The EFF commended Prime Minister Keir Starmer for his decisive action against the violent protests.

“His condemnation of the unrest as the result of deliberate far-right actions is a necessary stance against those who are hell-bent on sowing division and violence,” Mathy said.

She said the British government’s promise of tough action against the perpetrators of these riots is a step in the right direction.