‘Why is NPA waiting?’ – EFF to pursue private prosecution against Mantashe over Bosasa corruption

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) is gunning for Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe over state capture allegations.

EFF leader Julius Malema has confirmed that the party would institute private prosecution against Mantashe for his role in alleged Bosasa corruption.

‘We want Gwede prosecuted’

Addressing the media on Sunday, Malema cited the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) failure to act against the minister regarding security upgrades at his properties.

“We have instructed our lawyer Victor Nkhwashu to privately prosecute Gwede Mantashe for his corrupt activities with Bosasa.

“We do so because South Africa’s law enforcement agencies are reluctant and refusing to act against corrupt politicians. We as the EFF will from time to time privately prosecute corrupt politicians who use their power to hide from accountability,” he said.

The EFF leader called on the NPA to issue the party with a nolle prosequi certificate, which allows someone with interest to pursue private prosecution, if the institution decides to decline to prosecute Mantashe.

“If they don’t want to charge Gwede, they must issue that non-prosecuting letter. There’s no way, with so much overwhelming evidence, that Gwede is not charged. And the evidence is not disappearing,” Malema continued.

“If you go to Gwede’s village, the evidence is there, the cameras, you see the evidence is there. Gwede has never denied that Bosasa installed cameras. So why is the NPA waiting? So, we want Gwede prosecuted.

“Because the arrogance of Gwede is what leads to the arrogance of the ANC. So much that it is now alleged there is no deal you can make in mines and minerals and energy without Gwede’s wife.”

Security upgrades

Last year, the State Capture Commission, which was chaired by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, recommended that Mantashe be probed for corruption after receiving security installations for free from Bosasa.

Zondo found that Bosasa operated on a “corrupt business model” regarding its affairs with government.

While Mantashe admitted that security upgrades were installed during his testimony before Zondo in 2021, the minister disputed that there was anything untoward about the installations.

The upgrades were arranged between his security advisor and Bosasa director Papa Leshabane.

Mantashe also contended that it was not done as a means to solicit favours from him, disputing that he was in any position to influence an office-bearer in such a position.

‘Not a shred of evidence’

The minister has since taken the report on judicial review and has asked the Johannesburg High Court to set aside Zondo’s findings against him.

In his court papers, Mantashe has argued that the commission acted beyond its mandate when it recommended that he be investigated for corruption.

He also disputes the evidence given to the commission by former Bosasa chief operating officer (COO) Angelo Agrizzi, saying that he had never met him and that his evidence was completely untrue.

“I volunteered without being asked by the commission to appear at the hearings. The suggestion by Agrizzi that the cameras were installed in return for some corrupt favours from my side is untrue and I reject it with the contempt it deserves.

“In fact, not a shred of evidence has been presented to the commission to suggest that I conducted myself in any way whatsoever corruptly. I have never met Mr Agrizzi in my life,” his affidavit reads.

