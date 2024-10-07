DPSA turns down Steenhuisen’s request to appoint unqualified candidates

Mantashe and Majodina's requests were also rejected.

Minister of Agriculture and Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen is again under the spotlight after a failed attempt to appoint unqualified staff to his team.

This was revealed by the Department of Public Service and Administration (DPSA) through the Minister, Inkosi Mzamo Buthelezi, in a parliamentary response.

RISE Mzansi’s member of Parliament, Makashule Gana, had asked the Buthelezi about ministers who had requested deviations from the Public Service Act to appoint candidates who do not meet the minimum requirements for specific jobs since 3 July 2024.

Four requests from Steenhuisen

In response, Buthelezi revealed that Steenhuisen, Minister of Water and Sanitation Pemmy Majodina and Minister of Minerals and Petroleum Resources Gwede Mantashe had made the requests.

According to the Act, senior management service and chief director or director posts require a qualification at NQF level 7, with a minimum of five years of experience for these positions.

Steenhuisen made four requests, while Majodina made one, and Mantashe made two, for the department to allow deviations from the prescribed qualifications for these posts.

Three of the deviations requested by Steenhuisen were turned down for not possessing the minimum qualifications, while one request was rejected for lacking the required years of experience.

Majodina’s and Mantashe’s requests for deviation were also rejected for not meeting the minimum qualifications.

“The Minister for Public Service and Administration did not approve any deviations, and the DPSA declined all deviations,” said Buthelezi.

‘Right step’

RISE Mzansi stated that the minister’s refusal of the deviations sent a message to qualified candidates that they stand a chance at employment.

“While RISE Mzansi accepts that appointments to Ministerial Offices are the prerogative of Ministers and Deputy Ministers, given the unique political and operational needs of these offices, we, nonetheless, commend Minister Buthelezi’s decision, as this is the right step taken towards professionalising the public sector,” said Makashule.

“This also sends a signal to unemployed graduates, and suitably qualified and skilled professionals that they matter. We call on more professionals to lend their skills to the public sector, so we can build a safe,

prosperous, equal and united South Africa.”

Cabanac and Steenhuisen outrage

Last month, Steenhuisen had to ask his controversial chief of staff, Roman Cabanac, to consider resigning from his position amid outrage over his appointment.

At the time, Steenhuisen admitted that he made a mistake by appointing Cabanac, who is known for his controversial online comments.

“We don’t always get it right. We never will,” said Steenhuisen during his appearance at the Cape Town Press Club.

He said at the time that he had asked Cabanac to step down.

Although Cabanac acknowledged his mistakes, he asked South Africans to give him a chance in his new role.

“I acknowledge that some of my past online statements were simplistic and controversial, leading to strong reactions. I understand and respect the concerns that have been raised, especially considering my new non-partisan role,” said Cabanac.

“I am committed to working with anyone who shares the goal of a prosperous united South Africa. Together, we can ensure food security, create jobs, and build a thriving economy.”