EFF national shutdown: Shivambu takes swipe at ‘rubbish’ Ramaphosa, ‘Mickey Mouse’ Mbalula

Lunga Mzangwe

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) deputy president Floyd Shivambu says they do not want to continue to be led by “rubbish” like president Cyril Ramaphosa.

Shivambu was addressing EFF members in Sandton on Monday afternoon, where the party is expected to occupy the streets until 12 midnight.

He also took swipe at ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula saying “there are Mickey Mouses out there even on social media saying that the nation shutdown is a failure, they are day dreaming”.

Mbalula earlier tweeted South Africans had rejected the EFF shutdown.

“You must tell them and Fikile Mbalula he is day dreaming, he does not know what failure is. This is exactly what we had planned to do. All the stores have been closed down,” he said.

South africans have rejected the eff shutdown👊🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌✌️✌️✌️✌️✌️not that they dont have issues against government, We will fix loadshedding and many other challenges working with all our citizenship.— ANC SECRETARY GENERAL | Cde Mbalula (@MbalulaFikile) March 20, 2023

Shivambu said despite the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) refusing to join the march, citizens have heeded to their call of not showing up for work.

“Santaco said taxis must be available, all taxi drivers are at work today, but the people said we are not going to work today, we are heeding the call of the EFF,” Shivambu said.

We need this guy to be our police minister #NationalShutdown pic.twitter.com/aVzn4muZWP— Official Fighter Rakgadi (@Rakgadi_EM) March 20, 2023

He also accused private security companies and the South African Police Service of seeking to provoke EFF members, however, said Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) has come to their aid.

“We want to say thank you JMPD under the capable leadership of Dr Mgcini Tshwaku, who is the MMC for public safety, and this is how things are going to be all the time.

“That is why we must take power so that when we have protest, we are protected, if we were under another political party, we were going to be in trouble.”

