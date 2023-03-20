National shutdown: EFF playing cat-and-mouse with police

Reitumetse Makwea

Despite the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) claiming the national shutdown would be a peaceful protest, they’ve now resorted to playing cat and mouse with the police.

The EFF began their nationwide protests on Monday morning.

National Shutdown

The planned shutdown was to protest the ongoing energy crisis.

At the time of publishing, no roads have been formally declared closed.

Protest changes direction

From Church Square marching to the Union Buildings, EFF members went to Burgers Park and then Troyes Street.

It seems the protest has just changed direction in Pretoria central and it has suddenly become a 'thiba kamona, Thina komole' kind of situation. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 #NationalShutdown #RamaphosaMustGo #EFFNationalShutdown— Funanani Thenga ❤️ (@Funanani__) March 20, 2023

The party and its allies demand that President Cyril Ramaphosa to step down as Head as State, as well as a demand for unemployment to be addressed.

CBD a ghost town

Protestors marched to the Union Buildings in Pretoria where heavy police presence is guarding the area.

Shops in the CBD have been closed, after what seemed to be business as usual.

Hillbrow and Yeoville residents were observing the protests from their balconies while other residents the streets waved as the red beret’s marched through the CBD.

A Hillbrow shop was forced to close by the EFF marchers, following their call that businesses should close down during the march.

West Rand streets quiet

In the West Rand, business in down Randfontein and Krugersdorp closed sohp for the day while state vehicle patrolled the streets.

The streets were even devoid of hawkers, although taxi continued to ferry people to nearby shopping centres.

EFF leader Julius Malema said the protest would only disperse at 12am.

Compiled by Cheryl Kahla. Additional reporting by Lunga Mzangwe and Getrude Makhafola