‘If squeezing in was a person’: Niehaus, Malema hand-in-hand at protest

Carl Niehaus joined forces with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) for the national shutdown, in his capacity as African Radical Economic Transformation Alliance (ARETA) leader.

In the image above, he is greeted by EFF members at Church Square in Pretoria, where allies of the red berets gathered to partake in the planned national shutdown.

Carl Niehaus at national shutdown

Taking to social media, Niehaus said he would be joiing “fellow comrades of the EFF” to demand President Cyril Ramaphosa’s resignation.

He said: “We will march to the Union Buildings to demand that Ramaphosa must go.

“He must walk straight down the road to Kgosi Mampuru prison where the Phala Phala criminal belongs.”

Photo: Twitter/Carl Niehaus

Niehaus also shared several photos from the protest throughout the day, posing with both ARETA and EFF members.

Prior to the national shutdown, Niehaus said ARETA and other progressive parties in South Africa thank the EFF “for having taken the initiative.”

“Electricity must be returned to the people, the services our people want and deserve must come to them through proper service delivery.”

He said South Africa will liberate itself today and his message to President Ramaphosa was clear: “Your time is up, you must go. Get out, straight to prison”.

WATCH: Carl Niehaus’ pre-protest message

In this video I call as the National Chairperson of #ARETA on all South Africans to participate in the #NationalShutdown today.



A LUTA CONTINUA! ✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/kcLAj618jT— Carl Niehaus (@niehaus_carl) March 20, 2023

However, South Africans couldn’t resist at getting a few jabs in at Niehaus’ expense.

One netizen said: “How many members do you have now? Tell me you have at least 6,” while another added: “Mara Carl, aren’t you tired, madala?”

THAT Niehaus and Malema photo

A photo of EFF leader Julius Malema walking hand-in-hand with Niehaus also drew a few chuckles from South Africans, with on netizen saying: “If ‘squeezing in’ was a person.”

If "re squeezeng in" was a person… Carl Niehaus is a joke I'm telling you😅😅😅 #NationalShutdown pic.twitter.com/ReHm0NS7qM— Puleng Nathane🇿🇦 (@Puleng_Nathane) March 20, 2023

Another Twitter said the picture “speaks louder than words.”

“EFF Julius Malema walking hand in hand with Jacob Zuma/Guptas state capture cabals, who have been trying for ages to topple ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa. Poor EFF Supporters.”

