EFF shutdown: Gov ‘fully committed to doing what SA demands’ – ANC

The African National Congress (ANC) thanked citizens who rejected the Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) “extremist and regressive so-called national shutdown” on Monday.

The party said in a statement “there is no place or tolerance [in South Africa] for vigilantism and forceful removeal of an incumbent government.”

National shutdown

This as EFF members vowed to bring the country to a standstill today, protesting the energy crisis and calling for the removal of President Cyril Ramaphosa from office.

ANC ‘committed to South Africa’

The governing party said it is “fully committed to doing what the people of South Africa expect, demand and deserve.”

The ANC reiterated that South Africa must remain a nation which upholds the values of democracy and the rule of law, as enshrined in our Constitution.

However, those protesting in the streets of South Africa today say otherwise.

One banner read, “We cannot have a president that presides over a collapsed state”, while another truly-South African gem read: “F****f Cyril”.

EFF protest on #NationalShutdown marching around Johannesburg CBD. Photo: The Citizen News/Sibongumenzi Sibiya

Protesters gathered elsewhere in Johannesburg waved banners proclaiming “Ramaphosa Must Fall” and “Ramaphosa is not loyal to oath of office.”

EFF allies

Several parties of pledged support, including Carl Niehaus’ African Radical Tranformation Alliance (ARETA) and the United Democratic Movement (UDM).

UMD members joined EFF protesters at Church Square in Pretoria making their way to the High Court for the matter involving load shedding.

The 19 litigants in the matter said manner in which Ramaphosa‘s administration responded to the load shedding crisis has been “unconstitutional and breached several constitutional rights”.

National shutdown protests in Gauteng

Joburg Region Deputy Chair for the EFF Victor Senyatso said members aim to shut down every conner of the inner city.

Speaking to The Citizen News’ Lunga Mzangwe, Senyatso said businesses owners were asked to close their shops to avoid looting.

However, he adds that people who loot “must be arrested,” vowing to make sure those protesting in his district “are marching peacefully.

Ramaphosa ‘completely failed’ SA

ARETA spokesperson Siyaythaya Mziadume told Reitumetse Makwea in Pretoria that Cyril Ramaphosa has, in his capacity as president, “completely failed” South Africa.

“People in this country are struggling economically, it’s a terrible state, those who are poor are getting poorer and those who are rich are getting richer.”

At the time of publishing, Makwea reports that protesters in Pretoria were making their way to the Union Buildings