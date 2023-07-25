‘We don’t regret inviting him’ – EFF slams SA’s ‘hypocrisy’ amid Lumumba uproar

Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has slammed the “hypocrisy” of South Africans who have taken to social media, criticising the party for associating itself with anti-gay academic Patrick Lumumba.

Lumumba addressed the EFF 10th anniversary lecture at the University of Cape Town on Monday, but not without opposition.

A coalition of LGBTIQA+ organisations and UCT staff and students protest against homophobia outside the Sarah Baartman Hall, where Lumumba was giving the address.

Lumumba has been highly criticised by South Africans, and the EFF, for supporting the anti-homosexuality bill recently passed in Uganda.

The bill, passed by the Ugandan parliament in March, aims to criminalise people who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and intersex (LGBTQI+).

While Lumumba was celebrating the bill, the EFF was on the streets of Pretoria marching against it.

The party also handed over a memorandum to the Ugandan embassy expressing its disapproval of the bill.

‘No contradiction’

Speaking to Newzroom Afrika on Tuesday, EFF spokesperson Sinawo Thambo there was no contradiction in the party’s actions.

“We saw his tweet applauding the passing of bill, of course we don’t agree with that and he knows the view of the EFF in that regard”, Thambo said

“That is a public position that is well known. We are aware of his views, he is aware of ours”.

“He has no capacity to pass laws, he has no influence on those laws.

“If anyone wants to direct their anger, it should be to [President Yoweri] Museveni, who was with President Cyril Ramaphosa but there was no uproar whatsoever.”

He said the outrage expressed by South Africans was “nonsensical, hypocritical and baseless”.

“It’s a witch-hunt to paint the anti-homophobic position of the EFF, but also disturb the 10th anniversary celebration of the EFF.

“We absolutely don’t regret inviting him to our event.”

Earlier this year, Ramaphosa hosted his Ugandan counterpart, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, for a State Visit to Pretoria.

According to the Presidency at the time, Museveni’s visit aimed at consolidating bilateral relations between the two countries, with discussions between the two Heads of State encompassing political, economic, regional, continental and international issues.

Ramaphosa and Museveni also addressed the second day of the Business Forum at the Gallagher Convention Centre.

