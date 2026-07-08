EFF warns Mnangagwa’s 2030 term extension ‘brazen power grab'

The bill, backed by ZANU PF entrenches long standing calls within the ruling party to prolong Mnangagwa's rule beyond 2028.

The EFF has launched a blistering attack on 83-year-old Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa after he signed constitutional amendments extending the presidential term from five to seven years, delaying the next elections until 2030.

Mnangagwa signed the legislation on Tuesday, 7 July 2026, formalising changes that also allow parliament to appoint the president rather than holding direct elections.

New law

Government spokesperson Nick Mangwana hailed the move on X, declaring: “Signed, sealed and delivered – it is now law.”

The bill, backed by ZANU‑PF and approved by both houses last month, entrenches long‑standing calls within the ruling party to prolong Mnangagwa’s rule beyond 2028.

‘Power grab’

The EFF condemned the development as a brazen power grab that erodes democratic accountability and deepens Zimbabwe’s economic crisis.

“No liberation movement acquires a permanent entitlement to govern simply because of its historic role in defeating colonialism. The legitimacy won on the battlefield must continually be renewed through the democratic consent of the people,” the party said.

It accused ZANU‑PF of treating citizens as though they owed perpetual loyalty, while failing to confront “profound economic hardship, unemployment, collapsing public services, and widespread poverty.”

Constitutional amendments

Millions of Zimbabweans have fled in search of dignity and opportunity, the EFF noted, yet the government has prioritised constitutional amendments to extend its stay in office.

“Any government that fears returning to the people for a fresh democratic mandate is one that is certain it has lost the will of the people,” the EFF declared, calling the amendment “a deeply disappointing development” that manipulates constitutional instruments to entrench power rather than strengthen accountability.”

Political interests

The party urged Zimbabwe’s leaders to place citizens’ needs above political interests.

“True revolutionaries understand that political power belongs to the people and leadership is exercised on their behalf, not over them.”

Mnangagwa

Signs of Mnangagwa’s ambition to remain in power beyond 2028 first surfaced two years ago, when supporters at ZANU‑PF rallies began chanting slogans demanding more time for him to complete his agenda.

The ruling party later adopted a resolution to amend the constitution, with Cabinet backing secured earlier this year.

For the EFF, the extension represents not renewal but regression.

The party said Zimbabwe requires urgent economic reform, accountable governance, and leadership committed to restoring hope, rather than manipulating laws to cling to power.