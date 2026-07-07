‘Stop this nonsense’ Netizens lash out as Makhadzi’s unity plea backfires

The singer's call for African unity sparks online praise, criticism, and heated debate.

South African award-winning musician Makhadzi has appealed to Africans to stand together after reports of boycotts of her upcoming performance in Zimbabwe.

She insisted that music should unite people rather than divide them by national borders.

The Limpopo-born singer shared a heartfelt message on social media, saying Africa belongs to all Africans and that artists should be free to perform wherever they are welcomed.

She uploaded an AI art poster to express her thoughts.

Makhadzi’s AI poster. Picture: Twitter

She said that music has always been a powerful force for bringing people together, regardless of nationality.

While many applauded her message, others accused the star of overlooking concerns raised by some South Africans over illegal immigration. The post quickly became one of the country’s most talked-about topics on X.

Zimbabwean media personality Mai Titi also joined the conversation, urging Makhadzi to respect Zimbabwean audiences while encouraging people to avoid turning entertainment into a political battleground. Her comments attracted thousands of interactions as users debated the singer’s message.

The backlash intensified as some South African users criticised the promotional poster for the concert. They claimed it appeared to have been created using artificial intelligence.

One user wrote, “Please remove that AI poster. You are a global artist now and deserve artwork that reflects your brand.”

Another added, “A proper designer would have done a much better job. First impressions matter.”

Others reminded Makhadzi of the support she received at the beginning of her career.

“We supported you when you were singing at the taxi rank. Never forget the people who believed in you before the fame,” one user commented.

X user @LeratoPillay was among those calling on the singer to rethink her approach.

“Those close to Makhadzi need to advise her to stop this. We have supported her from the grassroots and celebrated her success. She must never appear to dismiss South Africans’ frustrations over illegal immigration. She should delete that post if she knows what is good for her,” the post read.

Another user suggested the singer was trying to contain the damage, writing, “Her income is at stake, and this looks like damage control. Sometimes keeping quiet is the best response because timing is everything.”

Netizen @Bongani Bothell described the situation as self-sabotage.

“This is what my friend calls jumping into the water with a loaf of bread. She does not seem to realise that her actions could jeopardise everything she has worked so hard to build,” he wrote.

X user @TumiTemo also questioned Makhadzi’s intentions.

“Will this end with another apology? It is time to choose a side and stick with it or stay away from immigration debates like many other celebrities,” the user posted.

Despite the criticism, many fans continued to support the singer, arguing that her message was about unity rather than politics.

Others maintained that artists have a responsibility to understand the sensitivities surrounding immigration before commenting on the issue.