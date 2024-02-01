Egoli Gas urge Kensington residents to make switch to LPG gas

Egoli said the Joburg CBD gas explosion had nothing to do with their decision to terminate their services in Kensington

Egoli which is a private company has a network of approximately 1,200 kilometres of underground pipelines in the Greater Johannesburg City Council boundaries. Photo: Egoli Gas

Egoli Gas has advised Kensington residents in Johannesburg to urgently make the transition to cylinder gas (LPG) before it terminates piped natural gas services.

The company extended the deadline for the termination of piped gas supply for the community of Kensington, Johannesburg to the 20th of February 2024.

This comes after some residents were waiting for the outcome of a Johannesburg High Court ruling after hauling Egoli Gas to court in their battle for the company to continue supply of piped natural gas.

Court judgment

The court in January dismissed the Kensington resident’s application with costs.

Egoli, which is the only gas service provider in the area, informed residents last year of their intention to terminate services, citing business reasons.

The company said the Joburg CBD gas explosion had nothing to do with their decision to terminate their services in Kensington.

Ray Domingo, Sales and Marketing Manager at Egoli Gas, said with the recent court findings, they wanted to give the last handful of affected customers who were waiting for the judgement an opportunity to switch their energy source.

Rebates

Domingo said they have shared information on how customers can access their transitionary rebates dedicated to helping them move from piped gas to cylinder gas (LPG).

“This year, our sales team is back on the ground to deliver letters of extension to the community, while another team is located at Pasteleria Princesa Restaurant to assist community members with accessing rebates and gas cylinder(s) on offer to start their transition.

“Egoli Gas encourages community members who have not yet begun the conversions to make use of the rebates on offer and the final extension of the termination date to start their transition. The natural gas reticulator will also be providing additional resources that will be deployed to maintain the pipeline until the extension ends,” Domingo said.

No extensions

Domingo added that there will be no further extensions after the 20th of February 2024, as this is the date supply will be discontinued in the low-pressure network.

Egoli, which is a private company, has a network of approximately 1,200 kilometres of underground pipelines within the Greater Johannesburg City Council boundaries.

