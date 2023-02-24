Eight hippos on the loose in Free State

Citizen Reporter

The Free State Department of Economic, Small Business Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs (DESTEA) has warned the public of eight hippos that are on the loose following the floods experienced on Wednesday at Vierfontein near Vaal river.

“During the recent floods, the camps were flooded and destroyed. Hippos went missing after being flooded out from the boma at Bellavue Free State private nature reserve (game farm),” said the department in a statement on Friday.

The department said it immediately visited the farm to assess the situation and has confirmed the incident. It urged communities to stay vigilant.

“Communities and farmers in the area have been informed and are encouraged to be vigilant and not to confront the animals but to inform the department’s Environmental Management Inspectors (EMIs) when these animals are spotted.

“It is unfortunate that the river levels continue to rise, and this makes the search operation difficult. The department will continue to monitor the situation and work closely with other stakeholders, including the farm owner, in trying to locate and recapture the animals.”

Vaal Dam water levels

The department of water and sanitation’s hydrological monitoring and forecasting system on Friday indicated a decrease in water capacity at the Vaal dam.

As a result, two sluice gates have been opened, said the department in a statement.

The department warned communities downstream the Orange and Vaal Rivers System, particularly Lower Orange and Lower Vaal Rivers, to stay vigilant and continue to exercise caution as the water levels remain high.

“The Department will continue to closely monitor the water flow in the affected rivers and dams, and urge communities to remain alert, avoid crossing low lying bridges, overflowing rivers and streams, and to evacuate where necessary if residing near these water courses,” said the department.

“Due to the recent heavy rains in large parts of the country, many rivers are overflowing, and most dams are full and spilling.”

