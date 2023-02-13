Government declares national state of disaster over widespread floods

Citizen Reporter

Government has, in terms of the Disaster Management Act of 2002, declared a national state of disaster to enable an intensive, coordinated response to the impact of floods that are affecting Mpumalanga, the Eastern Cape, Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo, the Northern Cape and North West.

According to Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya, the National Disaster Management Centre has, in terms of Section 23 of the Disaster Management Act, classified the impact of current, above-normal rainfall in various parts of the country – with Mpumalanga and the Eastern Cape as the most affected – as a national disaster.

Homes have been flooded and vehicles swept away by floodwaters and overflowing dams and sewerage facilities, to the loss of basic infrastructure and damage to roads, bridges and a Limpopo hospital, said Magwenya.

In agriculture, farmers have suffered crop and livestock losses.

State of disaster due to La Niña phenomenon

According to the South African Weather Service (SAWS), the conditions have been brought on by the La Niña global weather phenomenon which occurs in the Pacific Ocean but impacts a country like South Africa with above-normal rainfall.

Forecasts indicate this weather pattern will remain in this state during the early part of 2023.

‼️⚠️WARNING ⚠️‼️ Yellow level 2 warning for disruptive rain expected over the Southern parts of Limpopo valid for tomorrow 14 February 2023 pic.twitter.com/ldi5HUmpA4— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) February 13, 2023

“With the continued strengthening of the La Niña event, the country can expect above-normal rainfall and below-normal temperatures over the summer rainfall areas,” said Magwenya.

“Taken together, these conditions demand the provision of temporary shelters, food and blankets to homeless families and individuals and the large-scale, costly rehabilitation of infrastructure.”

With the declaration of the national state of disaster, the South African Police Service and the South African National Defence Force, may be required to play a role in the response to the disaster.

“President Cyril Ramaphosa’s thoughts are with affected communities across the country and the President appreciates the way in which entities of government, non-governmental organisations and community-based structures have responded to date.”

Level 9 warning for rain

Despite the cut-off low having weakened significantly, there is a fresh rain system expected to move westwards in the coming days, warned the weather service on Monday.

“This system is a so-called east wind wave and is likely to herald a further episode of persistent and sometimes heavy rain for the north-eastern and northern provinces, which are already saturated and rain-soaked, following the heavy rainfall of the past week,” said the weather service.

🌧️WEATHER UPDATE 🌧️Rainfall forecast for Wednesday 15 February 2023. pic.twitter.com/2Zer6Zf9Tk— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) February 13, 2023

Persistent and heavy rain is expected to continue this week, especially over the Lowveld and along the escarpment areas of both Limpopo and Mpumalanga. An orange level 9 warning has been issued for Monday.

“These areas have seen significant rainfall amounts the last few days and further severe impacts may occur, especially over the Mopani and Vhembe Districts of Limpopo until at least Tuesday, resulting in prolonged strain on disaster management and emergency personnel,” said the weather service.

