Level 5 warning for disruptive rain in parts of Limpopo

Residents in parts of Limpopo have been warned to watch out for flooding of roads and settlements as heavy rainfall continue to wreak havoc in the province.

An orange level 5 warning for disruptive rain has been issued over the northeastern parts of Limpopo on Tuesday.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has also issued a yellow level 2 warning for disruptive rain over the Lowveld and along the escarpment of Limpopo.

Warning: Orange level 5 warning for disruptive rainfall expected over the north-eastern parts of Limpopo for tomorrow 28 February 2023. pic.twitter.com/hPda16dwY3 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) February 27, 2023

Those in the northern and central parts of Northern Cape should expect extremely high fire danger conditions.

Heatwave conditions, persistently high temperatures exceeding average maximum, expected over the Dawid Kruiper and Kai !Garib local municipalities of Northern Cape until Wednesday.

“Under these conditions, a prolonged exposure to the sun poses health risks; hence, it is advisable to seek shade and keep hydrated,” warned the weather service.

Tuesday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Partly cloudy and warm weather with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers in the south. The expected UVB sunburn index: Very High.

Mpumalanga: Cloudy in the east, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east and south-west. It will be cool with morning fog patches along the escarpment.

Limpopo: Cloudy in the east where it will be cool in places, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, except over the central parts, but scattered in the east and north-east.

North West: Partly cloudy and warm to hot weather, with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

Free State: Partly cloudy and warm to hot weather, with isolated showers and thundershowers except in the west.

Northern Cape: Fine and warm to hot but very hot to extremely hot weather in the north, becoming partly cloudy over the north-east with isolated showers and thundershowers from the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly.

Western Cape: Cloudy and cool along the south coast with morning fog patches and light rain in the evening, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot, but fine in the north.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south to south-easterly becoming strong along the west and south-west coast from the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Morning and evening fog patches in places, otherwise partly cloudy

and warm with isolated afternoon thunderstorms in the north-east, but cloudy with light rain along the coast. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south easterly.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Morning fog patches in places, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thunderstorms, but scattered in the east. It will become cloudy south of the escarpment in the evening. The wind along the coast will be moderate south easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal: Morning fog over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the west. The wind along the coast will be Moderate to fresh easterly to north-easterly. The expected UVB sunburn index: High.