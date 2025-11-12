‘You guys hate Julius’: Ex-Ekurhuleni city manager allegedly fumed over EMPD deputy chief’s suspension

'I had never experienced such hostility from her,' a former City of Ekurhuleni official testified.

The Madlanga commission has heard how former Ekurhuleni city manager Imogen Mashazi was furious when the suspension of Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) deputy commissioner Julius Mkhwanazi was extended.

This was revealed by the previous Ekurhuleni municipality’s head of employee relations, Xolani Nciza, who testified before the commission on Wednesday at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria.

The inquiry is probing allegations of political interference, corruption, and criminal misconduct within the justice system.

During his testimony, Nciza detailed Mkhwanazi’s alleged ties to tenderpreneur Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, an alleged member of the so-called “Big Five” criminal network currently in custody on attempted murder charges.

Mkhwanazi had signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Matlala’s healthcare company, Medicare24, a deal that, according to the witness, could not have been lawfully concluded without the Ekurhuleni municipality’s approval.

“You can’t willy-nilly have such documents. Before you get to the point of generating a document of this nature, there should be a report that speaks to the need that has been identified,” Nciza said.

“So you can’t have a situation wherein there’s a memorandum of understanding at any given point that has not gone through the due processes of the municipality,” he added.

Nciza questioned the authenticity of the document, claiming it appeared to have been signed only by Mkhwanazi – who was suspended this week.

“Through the naked eye, you could see that it’s the same signature of JD [Julius Doctor] Mkhwanazi.”

He said he would not comment on whether Medicare24 had ever worked with Ekurhuleni’s Emergency Medical Services (EMS) department.

“There’s just a lot that is wrong with this.”

According to Nciza, he could not recall an investigation into possible use of Medicare24’s services by EMPD officers or whether the municipality had made any related payments.

“I am not aware of any investigation.”

Agreement with Cat Matlala’s security company

Nciza also revealed that Mkhwanazi had signed a separate MOU with Matlala’s security firm, CAT VIP Protection and Security, on 13 October 2021.

This was two days before Mkhwanazi was appointed as acting EMPD deputy chief.

“It’s a funny coincidence.”

He noted that Matlala did not sign the agreement until 15 June 2022, which raised further concerns.

“This is very anomalous. If indeed there was an agreement to be reached, it can’t be that one party signs in October this year and the other party signs some eight months thereafter. It doesn’t make sense.”

Nciza added that employees from CAT VIP Protection were deployed to safeguard municipal officials during Ekurhuleni’s State of the City address in March 2022, suggesting it was an effort to legitimise the irregular agreement.

“The 15th of June is post the State of the City address.”

‘An extortion gone wrong’

Nciza later testified about a murder case involving three of Mkhwanazi’s subordinates who allegedly tortured and killed a shop owner in Brakpan on 15 April 2022 – an incident he described as “an extortion gone wrong”.

He told the commission that Mkhwanazi was accused of helping to “clean up” the murder scene, a claim that surfaced during an April 2023 meeting.

Both the EMPD and the Independent Police Investigative Directorate were handling the matter.

Because arrests were expected, Nciza said it was decided not to immediately initiate a disciplinary inquiry.

“Once that criminal aspect has been dealt with then I can engaged on the HR issues.”

However, after months of delays and no arrests, the inquiry was delayed.

It was eventually agreed that Mkhwanazi’s suspension, due to expire on 24 May 2023, should be extended to prevent his return to work.

Imogen Mashazi’s furious call

Nciza told the commission that after the extension request was submitted on 22 May 2023, Imogen Mashazi called him the following evening, just before 7pm, and shouted at him.

“She just came at me,” he said.

He recalled that Mashazi accused him and EMPD chief Jabulani Mapiyeye of unfairly targeting Mkhwanazi.

“You guys hate Julius, you and your friend Chief Mapiyeye, you hate Julius. We must leave Julius alone. You’re not going to extend this suspension.”

Nciza said he tried to explain that he had no authority to decide on suspension extensions, but Mashazi refused to listen.

“She was like, no, you’re lying,” Nciza said, adding that she accused him of personally going after Mkhwanazi.

“Honestly, this was not a calm discussion. My boss was effectively shouting at me. Then she told me during that particular call that you think this is your municipality. You think you can do anything you want in the municipality,” the witness continued.

Despite his attempts to calm her down, Nciza said Mashazi remained enraged.

“She was genuinely angry that there was even an attempt of extending the suspension of Mkhwanazi.”

According to him, Mashazi ordered that Mkhwanazi be reinstated and demanded an update by 11am the next morning confirming his return.

Nciza concluded by noting that he had known Mashazi since 1999, from their time in the trade union movement, but had never seen her behave that way before.

“I had never experienced such hostility from her.”

