Madlanga commission venue evacuated after fire alarm activated [VIDEO]

This incident happened moments before the appearance of corruption accused tenderpreneur Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala.

A fire alarm at Brigitte Mabandla College in Pretoria forced an evacuation and briefly disrupted the Madlanga commission, just an hour before key witness Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala was due to testify.

According to reports, the fire alarm went off at the venue in Pretoria on Monday, 17 August 2026.

Attendees, staff and media moved outside safely, and emergency services responded to inspect the premises.

Alarm activation

While the cause of this activation is currently unknown, Tshwane Emergency Services were summoned to the scene.

This incident happened moments before the appearance of corruption‑accused tenderpreneur Matlala.

#MadlangaCommission [WATCH] The City of Tshwane’s emergency services has arrived here at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College. We’ve been stationed outside the building since just after 7am with the fire drill ringing out since then. It’s unclear what is happening and whether or… pic.twitter.com/pRl1Z9eY5e August 17, 2026

Investigation

The Madlanga commission has assured the public that its premises remain safe after the fire alarm incident on Monday morning.

The commission’s spokesperson Jeremy Michaels said they are investigating what triggered the alarm.

Michaels said emergency procedures were followed “to the T” and the building was declared safe after evacuation protocols were executed.

“We wouldn’t want to speculate as to what happened. Once we know what the cause was, we will let the public know. Investigations are underway, and as soon as we are able to, we will inform you,” Michaels told reporters.

Security

Security at the commission was heightened ahead of the testimony of Matlala, who is scheduled to appear on Monday and Tuesday.

“Security around the commission is always tight. On a day like this, of course, it is heightened. Mr Matlala is a key witness in this inquiry, and all the necessary security measures were put in place last week already,” Michaels said.

Questions were raised about the safety of judges and commissioners as the inquiry enters a sensitive phase involving powerful figures.

Michaels declined to detail specific protocols but stressed that “all the necessary measures are in place in terms of protecting Justice Madlanga, the co‑commissioners, the team and of course the witnesses who have come to testify”.

Joe Ferrari Sibanyoni

Reports that taxi boss Joe “Ferrari” Sibanyoni may appear later this month were not confirmed.

“The commission ordinarily does not discuss when or if a particular witness is going to appear. If there is an announcement to be made, it will be done in due course,” Michaels added.

Despite the morning disruption, the commission emphasised that operations remain on track.

“From a planning point of view for an eventuality like this, everything ran smoothly. There weren’t any incidents related to the evacuation other than the alarm itself,” Michaels said.