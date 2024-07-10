Ekurhuleni gets new Finance MMC: Mayor says coalition is stable

It was still not clear if the EFF would remain in a coalition in the City of Ekurhuleni

Ekurhuleni Mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza says the government of local unity (GLU) in Ekurhuleni remains intact despite challenges.

The coalition in the City of Ekurhuleni has been volatile since the sacking of the Economic Freedom Fighter’s (EFF) Gauteng chairperson Nkululeko Dunga who was a member of the mayoral committee (MMC) of Finance.

The move saw the EFF threatening to pull out of coalitions with the African National Congress (ANC) in other municipalities should Dunga not be reinstated in the City of Ekurhuleni.

Xhakaza held a press briefing on Wednesday where he gave an update on developments in the City.

“Our journey has not been without obstacles. However, we are encouraged by the continued support from the Multi-Party in Council,” he said.

Xhakaza appoints new ANC MMC

In a surprise move, Xhakaza appointed the ANC’s Jongizizwe Dlabathi as the new Finance MMC. Dlabathi is an ANC regional leader.

“We have also focused on strengthening our city’s financial stability and shifted our focus towards revenue enhancement. Our thriving regional economy remains key to our financial sustainability efforts. However, we note, among others,” he said.

The ANC in Ekurhuleni had boldly expressed their resistance towards the ANC-EFF coalition where the EFF calls the shots despite not having the majority of votes.

This had caused some tension in the coalition leading to the intervention of the ANC in Gauteng.

Xhakaza admitted that the coalition in Ekurhuleni had been challenging but he said there were mechanisms that he was using to hold each MMC from a different party accountable.

“Managing coalition partners and ensuring cooperation from all members of the Mayoral Committee has been challenging,” he said.

“However, through performance agreements, strategic planning sessions, and open communication, we are fostering a cohesive and collaborative working environment,” he added.

Xhakaza said the City of Ekurhuleni was dedicated to upholding the highest standards of good governance and working tirelessly to meet the needs of our communities.

“As we move forward, we will continue to engage with our residents, address their concerns, and build a prosperous, sustainable future for all,” he said.

Despite being booted out of the MMC position in Ekurhuleni the EFF maintained that it had done a sterling job with Dunga at the helm of the City’s finances.

“The Economic Freedom Fighters Gauteng celebrates the two audit awards bestowed by the South African Local Government Association to the City of Ekurhuleni for the financial year 2023/24,” the party said.

According to the EFF, the awards were achieved in the term during which Dunga was Finance MMC.