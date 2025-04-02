Two injured in 28 vehicle crash on N12 Westbound at Edenvale

The accident resulted in significant traffic chaos and injuries.

The accident happened on the N12 West in Edenvale on Tuesday. Picture: EMPD.

Two people have been seriously injured in a 28-car pileup on the N12 in Ekurhuleni.

The accident happened on the N12 West in Edenvale on Tuesday.

Injuries

Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) spokesperson Ann Makgatho said the accident resulted in significant traffic chaos and injuries.

“Two drivers sustained serious injuries and were promptly transported to separate hospitals for emergency treatment. Eight additional motorists suffered minor injuries.”

“A case of reckless and negligent has been opened at Bedfordview Saps. The N12 remains closed as cleanups and investigations are still ongoing,” Makgatho said.

Officials have warned motorists to steer clear of the area and use alternate routes as cleanup operations continue.

ALSO READ: ‘Sudden braking’ may have caused horror bus crash on R21 [VIDEO]

OR Tambo bus crash

Last month, 14 people were killed in a horrific bus crash on the R21 near OR Tambo International Airport.

Seventy-seven others were injured and transported to various hospitals for further medical care.

‘Sudden braking’

Ekurhuleni Mayor Doctor Xhakaza said a preliminary report into the horror bus crash revealed that “sudden braking” may have caused the accident.

“The preliminary assessment suggests that there was a sudden brake that led to the bus losing control. Further details are subject to verification.”

The City of Ekurhuleni said it will assist the families of those affected by the deadly crash.

Officials are busy compiling a full report on the bus crash.

Bus driver

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) spokesperson Simon Zwane said the bus driver was seriously injured and is receiving treatment at Edenvale Hospital.

“Investigators are in the process of identifying the other vehicle that was in the events that led to the crash.

“Video footage recorded by Sanral CCTV cameras is being analysed for inclusion in the final crash report to be included in the docket for the South African Police Services and the Director of Public Prosecutions,” Zwane said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi offered their condolences to the families of the people who lost their lives in the deadly bus crash.

NOW READ: Bus carrying pupils collides with truck in Germiston