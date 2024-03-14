Powerplays in Ekurhuleni council amid protests

With embattled City of Ekurhuleni mayor Sivuyile Ngodwana having survived yet another motion of no confidence – underscoring the shakiness of the city’s coalition government – political analysts say it was motivated by narrow interests at the expense of service delivery. They said Ekurhuleni and the City of Joburg mirrored the governance dysfunction that has set in at local government level, with community concerns – potholes and water and power collapse – on the back-burner. Chaotic scenes Chaotic scenes with protesting residents and a walkout by Democratic Alliance councillors over the amendment of the agenda this week marked what was…

With embattled City of Ekurhuleni mayor Sivuyile Ngodwana having survived yet another motion of no confidence – underscoring the shakiness of the city’s coalition government – political analysts say it was motivated by narrow interests at the expense of service delivery.

They said Ekurhuleni and the City of Joburg mirrored the governance dysfunction that has set in at local government level, with community concerns – potholes and water and power collapse – on the back-burner.

Chaotic scenes with protesting residents and a walkout by Democratic Alliance councillors over the amendment of the agenda this week marked what was expected to be a reconvening of the council’s ordinary meeting to conclude a vote of no confidence in Ngodwana.

Instead, the ANC and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) coalition gave priority to the tabling of the auditor-general’s report during an extraordinary council sitting.

Vote of no confidence scuppered

The vote of no confidence was later scuppered when the ANC proposed an amendment that the party with most seats put forward a new mayoral candidate.

Speaker Nthabiseng Tshivhenga then adjourned the meeting “for legal consultations”.

Reflecting on the state of local government, political analyst Sandile Swana said: “These motions of no confidence have nothing to do with service delivery. They are motivated by party political and individual interests.”

“The current case in Ekurhuleni is driven by a faction of the ANC concerned about not reaping the normal material benefits in the ANC-EFF coalition by way of patronage to ensure a hold on the community.”

“Due to that they have long been agitating inside the ANC for the dissolution of the alliance with the EFF.”

