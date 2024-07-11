Zuma appoints Magasela Mzobe as MK party’s head of presidency

Mzobe is a former EFF and ANC Youth League leader.

uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party leader Jacob Zuma has appointed Magasela Mzobe as head of the presidency of the party.

Mzobe is a former Economic Freedom Fighter (EFF) and African National Congress Youth league (ANCYL) leader.

MK party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela said Mzobe was appointed as head of presidency on Wednesday.

Strengthening MK party

“Comrade Magasela will be instrumental in supporting the president in executing his duties and responsibilities. This appointment is also aimed at enhancing the effectiveness of the presidency and to strengthen the organisation as a whole.

“We wish to congratulate comrade Magasela on his appointment and wish him well as he picks up the spear to assume his responsibilities,” Ndhlela said.

Zuma has been making sweeping changes to the MK party following the national and provincial elections in May.

Arthur Zwane pushed out

Last week, the party’s secretary-general Arthur Zwane resigned with immediate effect.

In a letter to Zwane, Zuma instructed the secretary-general to step aside.

“Owing to the need to use our limited and available human capital efficiently, I have decided to relinquish you from the secretary-general functions.

“I will soon engage you regarding a new role you can play in a dynamic organisation as MK party. You are expected to hand over to the new secretary-general,” Zuma said.

Zwane in his letter to Zuma said he was overwhelmed by work.

MK party treasurer-general

Zuma appointed Sifiso Maseko as the new secretary-general of the MK party.

The former president also relieved the party’s treasurer-general Danisa Zulu of her duties, hours after Zwane resigned.

Zuma, in a letter, told Zulu that she should hand over her responsibilities to a new treasury-general.

“Owing to the need to use our limited and available human capital efficiently, I have decided to relinquish you from the treasury-general functions with immediate effect. I will soon engage you regarding a new role you can play.”

Zuma appointed Menzi Magubane as the new treasurer-general of the MK party.

Zuma hearing

Meanwhile, Zuma is expected to face an ANC disciplinary hearing later this month.

The ANC has set 17 July 2024 at 10am as the date and time to convene the disciplinary hearing against Zuma.

The proceedings will be conducted virtually.

Zuma has been charged with two counts of contravening the ANC‘s rules, including contravening the party’s constitution, when he publicly endorsed the newly formed MK party last year and when he appeared on the candidate list for the MK party.

