Ekurhuleni on high alert as cold snap, storms grip Gauteng

Gauteng has been forecast to be cloudy and cold, with scattered showers and thundershowers, and light snowfall expected in the south.

The City of Ekurhuleni’s Disaster and Emergency Management Services (DEMS) has placed its crews on high alert as severe thunderstorms, icy winds and plunging temperatures grip Gauteng, with a weather warning issued by the South African Weather Service (Saws).

Gauteng has been forecast to be cloudy and cold, with scattered showers and thundershowers, and light snowfall expected in the south.

Cold snap

According to Gauteng Weather, the worst of the cold snap in the province is expected on Tuesday, with maximum temperatures at multi-year lows and snow possible in places.

Johannesburg has been forecast at a minimum of 1°C and a high of 4°C. Vereeniging is expected to be freezing at 0°C with a high of 5°C, while Pretoria will see the mercury dip to a minimum of 3°C and a high of 7°C.

High alert

Ekurhuleni’s Disaster and Emergency Management Services spokesperson William Ntladi said the city’s team remains on high alert.

Safety first

Dem would like to share the following safety tips:

“As temperatures are quite low, many people will be keeping themselves warm by switching on different heaters,” Ntladi said.

Keep monitoring the heaters, never leave them under the supervision of a minor.

Place them at least a meter away from combustibles. (bed linens, tablecloths and curtains).

Switch off all heat energy sources when going to bed.

Fires

Ntladi also warned people to avoid making open fires outside because strong wind can blow flames out of proportion and cause a small fire to be extremely huge.

“Spaces amongst structures are very important to consider; in areas like informal settlements where the structures are closely built, fire can spread rapidly to many others in the neighbourhood.

“Avoid throwing lit cigarette buds haphazardly as dry vegetation can easily ignite and cause massive veld fire because of strong winds,” he said.

Ntladi said that in case of any fire or life-threatening emergencies, members of the public are encouraged to call 011 458 0911 so that necessary intervention teams can be promptly dispatched to the scene.