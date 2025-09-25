News

Home » News

Police chief implicated at Madlanga Commissioner reportedly asks for leave

Picture of Jarryd Westerdale

By Jarryd Westerdale

Journalist

1 minute read

25 September 2025

10:01 am

RELATED ARTICLES

EMPD head Julius Mkhwanazi has reportedly sought special leave.

EMPD chief seeks special leave

Image for illustrative purposes.

Acting head of the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) Julius Mkhwanazi has reportedly applied for special leave.

This followed revelations about his alleged close relationship with businessman Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala, as reported by ENCA on Thursday morning.

Separate reports linked Mkhwanazi to Matlala via a dubious blue light authorisation and alleged attempts to cover up the incident.  

The DA on Tuesday said it had brought an urgent motion to suspend Mkhwanazi, as the department required “ethical and honest leadership”.

The Citizen reached out to the Ekurhuleni municipality on Thursday morning. However, the city was unable to confirm if Mkhwanazi’s special leave request had been received.

*This is a developing story

NOW READ: Madlanga commission: Did Masemola’s testimony sink Mchunu?

Read more on these topics

Ekurhuleni Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) Madlanga commission Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Lion captured in Giyani area and relocated to Kruger National Park, two others roaming
Politics Kenny Kunene returns to council: Are there honourable politicians left in SA?
News Masemola says Mchunu’s anger over ‘police doing a good job’ was ‘quite strange’
News Kruger National Park renaming gets greenlight from Mpumalanga legislature
News PA clears Kenny Kunene of wrongdoing after probe into alleged criminal connections [VIDEO]

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp