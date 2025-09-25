Police chief implicated at Madlanga Commissioner reportedly asks for leave

EMPD head Julius Mkhwanazi has reportedly sought special leave.

Acting head of the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) Julius Mkhwanazi has reportedly applied for special leave.

This followed revelations about his alleged close relationship with businessman Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala, as reported by ENCA on Thursday morning.

Separate reports linked Mkhwanazi to Matlala via a dubious blue light authorisation and alleged attempts to cover up the incident.

The DA on Tuesday said it had brought an urgent motion to suspend Mkhwanazi, as the department required “ethical and honest leadership”.

The Citizen reached out to the Ekurhuleni municipality on Thursday morning. However, the city was unable to confirm if Mkhwanazi’s special leave request had been received.

*This is a developing story

