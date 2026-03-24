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Ekurhuleni storm wreaks havoc: Roofs torn off, homes damaged

Picture of Faizel Patel

By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

3 minute read

24 March 2026

06:56 am

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Disaster Management teams are conducting an assessment of the destruction.

Ekurhuleni storm wreaks havoc: Roofs torn off, homes damaged

The roof of a house blown off by the storm. Picture: City of Ekurhuleni’s Emergency Medical Services.

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A severe storm in Ekurhuleni on the East Rand has left a trail of destruction, blowing off roofs, causing structural damage, and leaving at least one person injured.

The storm affected residents in Kwanele Extension 2, Katlehong, on Monday.

Severe storm

City of Ekurhuleni’s Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and Disaster Management spokesperson Tikkie MacDonald said the city’s Emergency Call Centre received multiple reports from residents regarding a severe storm at about 4:38pm.

“Callers reported that numerous house roofs had been blown off and several walls had collapsed. Firefighters and rescue teams from local stations were dispatched immediately.

“Upon arrival, emergency teams identified at least 11 households that had sustained structural damage.

“One elderly female resident sustained minor injuries during the event. She was treated on-site by paramedics and is currently in stable condition. No other injuries or fatalities have been reported at this stage,” MacDonald said.

Assessment

MacDonald said the City of Ekurhuleni’s Disaster Management teams are conducting an assessment.

“It is expected that the number of affected households may rise. Relief efforts are being coordinated to provide immediate assistance, including essential supplies for the displaced families.

“Our primary focus is ensuring the safety of the residents of Kwanele Ext 2 and providing swift relief to those who have lost their shelter. We urge residents to remain cautious and report any further damage to the emergency services immediately,” MacDonald said.

Picture: Ekurhuleni EMS

MacDonald said residents in the affected area or those requiring emergency assistance are encouraged to contact the City’s Life-Threatening at (011) 458-0911.

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Tuesday weather

Meanwhile, the South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned that intense downpours could lead to flooding in multiple provinces on Tuesday, 24 March, while hot and humid conditions are expected to batter parts of the Northern and Western Cape.

The weather service also issued a yellow level 4 warning for severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours in the eastern parts of Mpumalanga and northern parts of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

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