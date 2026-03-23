Tuesday’s weather: Heavy downpours, heat and humidity

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 24 March 2026.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned that intense downpours could lead to flooding in multiple provinces on Tuesday, 24 March, while hot and humid conditions are expected to batter parts of the Northern and Western Cape.

Here is what the weather for tomorrow looks like.

Weather warnings for 24 March 2026

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 4 warning for severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours in the eastern parts of Mpumalanga and northern parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

This could result in flooding of low-lying bridges and roads, excessive lightning and small amounts of hail, and damage to infrastructure and settlements due to strong damaging winds.

Meanwhile, similar conditions are expected over the central and western parts of KwaZulu-Natal, the southern parts and escarpment areas of Mpumalanga, eastern parts of the Northern Cape, the Free State, and vast parts of the North West under a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms.

Saws has also issued a yellow level 1 warning for damaging wind resulting in localised disruption of small harbours or ports between Oyster Bay and East London in the Eastern Cape.

Small boats could experience difficulty in navigation with a risk of taking in water and capsizing in a locality.

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Nama-Khoi Municipality of the Northern Cape, and the Matzikama and Cederberg Municipalities of the Western Cape.

Advisories

Saws has also warned of very hot and uncomfortable conditions in places over the Namakwa District Municipality in the Northern Cape and West Coast District in the Western Cape, including the Cape Winelands, Cape Metropole, Overberg and the Little Karoo.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on 24 March:

Gauteng:

Residents can expect cloudy and cool weather with afternoon scattered showers and thundershowers, except in the north where it will be isolated and warm.

Mpumalanga:

Expect cloudy and cool to warm conditions with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the extreme northwest.

Limpopo:

It will be partly cloudy in the west at first; otherwise, it will be cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the Lowveld.

North West:

Cloudy and cool to warm weather awaits North West residents, with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the extreme northeast where it will be partly cloudy.

Free State:

Residents can expect a cloudy and cool to warm day with scattered showers and thundershowers.

Northern Cape:

It will be partly cloudy to cloudy and warm to hot, with scattered showers and thundershowers.

Western Cape:

Expect warm weather in places along the coast; otherwise, it will be fine and hot to very hot, becoming partly cloudy over the central and eastern parts with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers from the afternoon.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

There will be morning mist in places in the south; otherwise, it will be fine and warm. It will become partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers in the north, spreading to the southern interior and reaching the Tsitsikamma Coast in the evening.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect cloudy skies in the south with morning drizzle along the coast. It will be fine and warm over the interior, becoming partly cloudy with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers, except the coast.

KwaZulu-Natal:

There will be morning and evening fog in places over the interior; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy to cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers, but widespread in the northeast.