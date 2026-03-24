News

Home » News

Heavy rains, flash floods batter Joburg as emergency services stay vigilant

Picture of Faizel Patel

By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

3 minute read

24 March 2026

10:25 am

RELATED ARTICLES

Severe thunderstorms hit most parts of the city bringing heavy downpours, strong winds, hail and flash flooding in some areas.

Heavy rains, flash floods batter Joburg as Emergency Services stay vigilant

Motorists have been urged to drive with caution and maintain a safe following distance. Picture: iStock

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) remain on high alert to respond to any incidents that may occur in Johannesburg.

On Monday, severe thunderstorms hit most parts of the city, bringing heavy downpours, strong winds, hail and flash flooding in some areas.

No incidents

Joburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said despite the severe weather, no major incidents had been reported overnight and on Tuesday morning due to disruptive rainfalls in most parts of the city of Johannesburg in the last two days.

“We still continue to plead with our motorists to exercise caution while driving, maintain a safe following distance and try to avoid crossing flooded roads and low-lying bridges.

“Residents in low-lying areas should continue to exercise caution, avoid crossing river streams and also monitor young kids, to stay away from river streams and also drainage channels,” Mulaudzi said.

High alert

Mulaudzi said they are prepared for any incidents.

“From our side, the city of Joburg EMS, we remain on high alert, monitoring all seven bridges of the city, especially our low-lying areas, which are mostly our informal settlements, to ensure that if there are any water-related emergencies, we can quickly respond to those emergencies.”

Residents are encouraged to call the EMS command and control centre on 011 375 5911 for any life threatening emergencies.

Ekurhuleni destruction

Meanwhile, a severe storm in Ekurhuleni on the East Rand has left a trail of destruction, blowing off roofs, causing structural damage and injuring at least one person.

The storm affected residents in Kwanele Extension 2, Katlehong, on Monday.

RELATED ARTICLES

City of Ekurhuleni’s Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and Disaster Management spokesperson, Tikkie MacDonald, said that on arrival, emergency teams identified at least 11 households that had sustained structural damage.

“One elderly female resident sustained minor injuries during the event. She was treated on site by paramedics and is currently in a stable condition. No other injuries or fatalities have been reported at this stage.”

MacDonald said the City of Ekurhuleni’s Disaster Management teams are conducting an assessment.

Support Local Journalism

Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Read more on these topics

City of Johannesburg (COJ) emergency services floods rain storm storm damage

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa Diesel crunch deepens as farmers buckle under fuel supply woes
News Mashatile denies meeting with Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala
News SABC suspends senior journalist Natasha Phiri after revelations at Madlanga Commission
Courts Court slams Lekota’s partner over R600k withdrawals during ex-Cope leader’s illness
News Madlanga commission: Nkosi affidavit links Cat Matlala to Paul Mashatile

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News