Heavy rains, flash floods batter Joburg as emergency services stay vigilant

Severe thunderstorms hit most parts of the city bringing heavy downpours, strong winds, hail and flash flooding in some areas.

Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) remain on high alert to respond to any incidents that may occur in Johannesburg.

On Monday, severe thunderstorms hit most parts of the city, bringing heavy downpours, strong winds, hail and flash flooding in some areas.

No incidents

Joburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said despite the severe weather, no major incidents had been reported overnight and on Tuesday morning due to disruptive rainfalls in most parts of the city of Johannesburg in the last two days.

“We still continue to plead with our motorists to exercise caution while driving, maintain a safe following distance and try to avoid crossing flooded roads and low-lying bridges.

“Residents in low-lying areas should continue to exercise caution, avoid crossing river streams and also monitor young kids, to stay away from river streams and also drainage channels,” Mulaudzi said.

High alert

Mulaudzi said they are prepared for any incidents.

“From our side, the city of Joburg EMS, we remain on high alert, monitoring all seven bridges of the city, especially our low-lying areas, which are mostly our informal settlements, to ensure that if there are any water-related emergencies, we can quickly respond to those emergencies.”

Residents are encouraged to call the EMS command and control centre on 011 375 5911 for any life threatening emergencies.

Ekurhuleni destruction

Meanwhile, a severe storm in Ekurhuleni on the East Rand has left a trail of destruction, blowing off roofs, causing structural damage and injuring at least one person.

The storm affected residents in Kwanele Extension 2, Katlehong, on Monday.

City of Ekurhuleni’s Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and Disaster Management spokesperson, Tikkie MacDonald, said that on arrival, emergency teams identified at least 11 households that had sustained structural damage.

“One elderly female resident sustained minor injuries during the event. She was treated on site by paramedics and is currently in a stable condition. No other injuries or fatalities have been reported at this stage.”

MacDonald said the City of Ekurhuleni’s Disaster Management teams are conducting an assessment.