Manhunt launched after alleged assassination of March and March activist Andile Somgaxa

Police have also issued a stern warning to individuals and groups who continue to intimidate, harass and perpetrate violence against foreign nationals.

A multidisciplinary South African Police Service (Saps) task team has been activated to hunt down the killers of March and March Gauteng leader Andile Somgaxa.

Somgaxa was shot in the driveway of his home in Greenfield, Johannesburg, on 04 July 2026 and succumbed to his injuries in hospital on 09 July 2026.

‘Targeted assassination’

His family and his organisation believe Somgaxa was targeted in an assassination directly linked to his prominent role in anti‑illegal migrant protests, which have gripped the country in recent months.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the Saps Acting National Commissioner, Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane, in consultation with Gauteng Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni, assembled a multidisciplinary team of seasoned detectives and crime intelligence officers to lead the investigation into Somgaxa’s murder.

Attack condemned

The team, she said, has been mandated to prioritise the case and pursue all leads with urgency.

Dimpane has strongly condemned the attack and assured the public that Saps will leave “no stone unturned” to ensure that those responsible are identified, traced, and brought to justice.

“The appointment of a multidisciplinary team underscores the seriousness with which Saps is treating this matter. We are committed to conducting a thorough investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding this murder and to ensure accountability,” said Dimpane.

Warning

Mathe said Dimpane has also issued a stern warning to individuals and groups who continue to intimidate, harass and perpetrate violence against foreign nationals, stressing that such actions are unlawful and will not be tolerated.

She said the Acting National Commissioner is increasingly concerned about vigilante‑style behaviour emerging under the guise of community activism.

“Lieutenant General Dimpane has welcomed the arrest of five suspects in Lephalale, Limpopo, who allegedly posed as officials from the Department of Home Affairs and unlawfully demanded the removal of foreign nationals from the Marapong township.”

Nigerian national

The suspects allegedly targeted a Nigerian national, intimidating him and forcing him to close his business after claiming that foreign nationals were not permitted to operate businesses in South Africa.

The Department of Home Affairs subsequently verified the individual’s documentation and confirmed that he was legally in the country and had valid documentation to run his business.

“The law applies equally to everyone. No individual or group has the authority to conduct immigration inspections, verify legal status, or remove people from communities. Those responsibilities rest solely with law enforcement agencies and relevant government departments,” said Dimpane.

Reminder

The Saps has reminded the public that only authorised law enforcement officials may conduct inspections and verify the legal status of individuals within South Africa, warning that any acts of intimidation, vigilantism or violence “will be dealt with decisively.”