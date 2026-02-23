News

Thembisa ‘shutdown’: These are the areas and streets to avoid [VIDEO]

Ekurhuleni Mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza pledged to engage "constructively with affected residents."

The Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) is monitoring a volatile service-delivery protest in several areas of the East Rand.

Residents planned a shutdown on Monday to protest electricity disconnections, termination notices and concerns about the City’s indigent policy.

Alert

The EMPD said it is on alert.

“A protest action is currently underway in the Thembisa area, where several roads have been barricaded with burning tyres and rocks.”

Affected roads

It said the following main roads have been affected

  • Brian Mazibuko Drive
  • RTJ Namane Drive
  • Phomolong Road
  • Emfihlweni
  • Various sections within Tembisa

Motorists have been advised to avoid these routes and use alternative roads where possible.

“Officers from the EMPD, First Response Unit (FRU), Public Order Policing (POPs) and the South African Police Service (SAPS) are on scene monitoring the situation and ensuring public safety, the EMPD said.

Picture: EMPD

Engagement

Earlier, Ekurhuleni Mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza pledged to engage “constructively with affected residents.”

Acting mayoral spokesperson Ramatolo Tlotleng said Xhakaza has taken note of the planned protest in Thembisa and the concerns raised by residents.

“Following extensive consultations with key stakeholders, including ward councillors and community representatives, the executive mayor acknowledges the seriousness of the issues brought forward and affirms the city’s commitment to engaging constructively with affected residents.”

Picture: EMPD

Disconnections

With the looming protest, Xhakaza ordered an immediate halt to electricity disconnections and to the issuance of pre-termination and termination notices to indigent and deemed indigent households.

“This is to allow the administrative process to unfold for further internal processing that shall begin tomorrow, 23 February 2026, until Friday, 27 February 2026.

“We will progressively begin with the restoration of electricity to households that have been disconnected, particularly those registered as indigent and deemed indigent according to the city’s criteria,” Tlotleng said on Sunday.

Tlotleng has called on residents to remain calm and to allow the “investigative and review processes to unfold.”

