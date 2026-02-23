Thembisa ‘shutdown’: These are the areas and streets to avoid [VIDEO]

Ekurhuleni Mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza pledged to engage "constructively with affected residents."
The Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) is monitoring a volatile service-delivery protest in several areas of the East Rand.
Residents planned a shutdown on Monday to protest electricity disconnections, termination notices and concerns about the City’s indigent policy.
Alert
The EMPD said it is on alert.
“A protest action is currently underway in the Thembisa area, where several roads have been barricaded with burning tyres and rocks.”
Affected roads
It said the following main roads have been affected
- Brian Mazibuko Drive
- RTJ Namane Drive
- Phomolong Road
- Emfihlweni
- Various sections within Tembisa
[WATCH] Residents in Thembisa blocked roads with burning tyres to protest what they call harsh credit control by the City of Ekurhuleni. #Newzroom405 pic.twitter.com/z3PacAzUZy– Newzroom Afrika (@Newzroom405) February 23, 2026
Motorists have been advised to avoid these routes and use alternative roads where possible.
“Officers from the EMPD, First Response Unit (FRU), Public Order Policing (POPs) and the South African Police Service (SAPS) are on scene monitoring the situation and ensuring public safety, the EMPD said.
ALSO READ: Experts warn of unintended consequences of giving in to Thembisa demands
Engagement
Earlier, Ekurhuleni Mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza pledged to engage “constructively with affected residents.”
Acting mayoral spokesperson Ramatolo Tlotleng said Xhakaza has taken note of the planned protest in Thembisa and the concerns raised by residents.
“Following extensive consultations with key stakeholders, including ward councillors and community representatives, the executive mayor acknowledges the seriousness of the issues brought forward and affirms the city’s commitment to engaging constructively with affected residents.”
Disconnections
With the looming protest, Xhakaza ordered an immediate halt to electricity disconnections and to the issuance of pre-termination and termination notices to indigent and deemed indigent households.
“This is to allow the administrative process to unfold for further internal processing that shall begin tomorrow, 23 February 2026, until Friday, 27 February 2026.
“We will progressively begin with the restoration of electricity to households that have been disconnected, particularly those registered as indigent and deemed indigent according to the city’s criteria,” Tlotleng said on Sunday.
Tlotleng has called on residents to remain calm and to allow the “investigative and review processes to unfold.”
ALSO READ: Thembisa protest turns violent: Ekurhuleni mayor calls urgent meeting as residents and police clash
Support Local Journalism
Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.