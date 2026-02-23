News

Home » News

Morning Fix: 1m cattle disease vaccines land | Don’t send in the clowns

Picture of Molemo Tladi

By Molemo Tladi

Journalist

4 minute read

23 February 2026

08:06 am

RELATED ARTICLES

Catch our latest news in our easy morning fix to kick-start your day

FMD Vaccines arrive in SA

Picture: iStock

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Today’s morning fix kicks off with the first million high-potency foot-and-mouth (FMD) vaccines arriving over the weekend. The next batch is set to arrive in March.

Minister of Agriculture John Steenhuisen announced that one million FMD vaccines have landed at OR Tambo International Airport. He also said that national distribution was underway.

CONTINUE READING: 1m cattle disease vaccines land

Don’t send in the clowns

Minister of Water and Sanitation Pemmy Majodina. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

A straight line runs between Dr Beetroot and the Rain Queen. One wasa health minister who tackled HIV with raw veggies, the other is a water minister who, presumably jokingly, performs incantations and palm-rubbing rituals to trigger precipitation.

In both cases, the ANC not only appointed a minister who was plainly bonkers, but it then doggedly stuck with her as the crisis worsened.

CONTINUE READING: Don’t send in the clowns

Ekurhuleni mayor orders halt to electricity disconnections amid Thembisa ‘shutdown’

For illustrative purposes only: Ekurhuleni Public Order Police (POP) keep watch as protesters barricade roads into Thembisa on 1 August 2022. Picture: Michel Bega

As Thembisa residents plan a shutdown to protest electricity disconnections, termination notices and concerns about the City’s indigent policy, Ekurhuleni Mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza has pledged to engage “constructively with affected residents.”

Residents are expected to take to the streets of the city on Monday.

CONTINUE READING: Ekurhuleni mayor orders halt to electricity disconnections amid Thembisa ‘shutdown’

EFF wants Manamela’s Seta appointments declared ‘invalid and ‘unlawful’

Higher Education and Training Minister Buti Manamela. Picture: Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu

The EFF is taking Higher Education and Training Minister Buti Manamela to court over the appointments to the Sector Education and Training Authorities (Seta) boards.

RELATED ARTICLES

Manamela appointed eight executives to the Seta board last year.

CONTINUE READING: EFF wants Manamela’s Seta appointments declared ‘invalid and ‘unlawful’

Proteas bowlers delivered, says Markram, after SA thump India

Seam bowler Marco Jansen in action for the Proteas against India at the T20 World Cup. Picture: Shammi Mehra/AFP

While their batters stood up again, captain Aiden Markram was full of praise for the Proteas bowling attack. Afterward, they coasted to a comprehensive victory over defending champions India in their first match of the Super Eight stage at the T20 World Cup in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

CONTINUE READING: Proteas bowlers delivered, says Markram, after SA thump India

Support Local Journalism

Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Read more on these topics

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Ekurhuleni foot and mouth disease water and sanitation

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Here’s how many Saps officers are accused of sexual violence or rape across SA – report
News Work or study in Russia: Inside the tactics allegedly used by MK party to supply African cannon fodder
News ‘Not a smart move’ for Mkhwanazi to reject PKTT dockets, says Sibiya
Crime 284 inmates escaped police custody in under a year, and only 82 have been rearrested
News Farmers sweat over uncertainty of Tongaat Hulett’s future

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News