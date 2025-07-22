Experts warn of unintended consequences of giving in to Thembisa demands

Following riots in Thembisa, the City of Ekurhuleni halted a new electricity fee, raising concerns of setting a dangerous precedent.

Rioting won the day yesterday as City of Ekurhuleni mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza backed down and suspended the new fixed electricity tariff charge until further notice following violent protests in Thembisa.

But experts warned that giving in to the demands of rioters might encourage other angry citizens to embark on similar actions.

Economist Dawie Roodt said: “I can understand why people are rebelling against it. But it is very dangerous if there is a rebellion and then the demands are given in to. This means that if people break and rebel, you will no longer pay taxes,” he said.

Experts warning of potential copycat riots

Roodt said this could spill over to other communities and the rest of the country, as well.

Cosatu Gauteng provincial chair Amos Monyela said there might be more actions like what happened in Thembisa yesterday because of tariff increases.

“The tariffs are increasing, while the majority of our people are not working. These increases are pushing them deeper into poverty.

“We are not supporting the protests but when society is feeling the pinch, it will react.”

The new fixed electricity charge meant residents would have had to pay over R100 every month before purchasing a single unit of electricity.

DA City of Ekurhuleni caucus leader Brandon Pretorius said if Xhakaza was truly concerned about the negative effect electricity tariffs would have on residents, he would have made this intervention during the budget process before the violence flared up.

‘Poor decision making’ – DA

“Poor decision-making, bad planning and an uncaring attitude by the ANC-EFF-ActionSA coalition brought us to this point,” he said.

ActionSA’s Ekurhuleni caucus leader Philip Dolo said the decision was economically unfair and procedurally flawed.

“Non-indigent residents in Ekurhuleni were to face a new fixed monthly charge of R109.78 for single-phase and R203.89 for threephase electricity supply (excluding VAT),” said Dolo.

“This meant thousands of working-class residents were going to have to pay the charge before accessing electricity, worsening poverty.

“The ANC-EFF alliance appears to be shifting the financial burden to the poor to mask its administrative failures. The new fixed charge would have further burden residents already struggling with unemployment, inflation and inconsistent services.”

AfriForum local government affairs manager Morné Mostert said the municipal participation processes in general are a box-ticking exercise. “Community voices must be heard on these fundamental issues.”

Need to address concerns of unaffordable electricity prices

African People’s Convention leader Themba Godi said: “This should be blamed on an administration removed from the people, an administration that tolerates corruption and mismanagement, resulting in the escalation of costs for ordinary people.”

Cosatu national spokesperson Matthew Parks said there was a need to address the concerns of society about unaffordable electricity prices which working-class families and the economy cannot afford on one hand and on the other hand to ensure Eskom’s sustainability.

“The solution is not to raise tariffs to unaffordable levels but rather to address Eskom’s financial losses and corruption, and for it to tackle its own debt and to enter the cheaper renewable energy sector.”

