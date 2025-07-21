Thembisa power protest: Ekurhuleni mayor calls urgent meeting as residents and police clash

The area remains volatile.

Residents clash with officers hurling stones at their vehicles. Picture: Screengrab

As the protest in Thembisa intensifies, Ekurhuleni executive mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza has convened an emergency meeting with the relevant stakeholders on the electricity tariffs.

Police fired rubber bullets at protesters in the township on Monday, where angry residents took to the streets over high electricity prices.

Urgent meeting

The area remains volatile as residents clash with officers, hurling stones at their vehicles.

Xhakaza’s acting spokesperson Ramatolo Tlotleng said the mayor has noted with serious concern the public outcry regarding the fixed charge on electricity tariffs.

“In an attempt to resolve the impasse, the executive mayor convened an emergency meeting with the relevant stakeholders. The emergency meeting resolved to direct the departments of energy and finance to finalise their comprehensive reports on what can possibly be considered.

“As part of the commitment to inclusive governance and accountability, a follow-up and feedback meeting will be held at 11am on 21 July between all relevant stakeholders.

“This includes local councillors, civic organisations and representatives from affected communities to ensure that there is an amicable way forward,” Tlotleng said.

Calls for calm

Tlotleng said Xhakaza remains committed to engaging openly with its residents and stakeholders while working diligently to resolve the current impasse.

“We urge calm and a cease of the protest as we navigate this process in the interests of the people of Ekurhuleni.”

Residents started gathering at around midnight on Sunday. They blocked roads with rocks, burning tyres and debris. Taxis are currently not operating in the area.

One disgruntled resident told the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) they want the fixed tariff hike scrapped.

“The imposed tariffs and the fixed charge that they are saying they’re going to be touching residents for through deducting from their electricity kilowatt hours, we want all of that scrapped.”

Affected routes

EMPD spokesperson Katlego Mphahlele said that some routes have been affected, including Link Road, Sam Molele Drive, Brian Mazibuko Drive, George Nyanga Drive, RTJ Namane Drive and Jabu Mdunge Drive, which are still barricaded with rocks, burning tyres and mobile toilets.

“No participants have been reported thus far. Both EMPD and SA Police Service officers are on scene monitoring the situation.”

Motorists have been warned to avoid the area and use alternative routes on Monday.

