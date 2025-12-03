EMPD’s Julius Mkhwanazi admits copper theft scene visit, defends promotion amid blue lights saga

Mkhwanazi claims he drove to the scene, but only spent 'two or three minutes' there.

Suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi has conceded that he responded to a copper theft scene.

He also defended the circumstances of his appointment and further admitted that he acted incorrectly in signing documents linked to the blue lights controversy.

Mkhwanazi was suspended again last month after multiple witnesses implicated him during the Madlanga commission’s hearings in Pretoria.

He was first suspended in February 2023 over the blue lights scandal and returned to work three months later in May.

Allegations against EMPD deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi

Testifying on Wednesday, Mkhwanazi explained that he was contacted by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) a day after returning to work on 24 May 2023.

He told the commission he was summoned to Ipid’s Johannesburg offices, where investigators questioned him about three matters: the blue lights scandal, the Brakpan murder, and the copper theft incident.

It had previously been revealed that Ipid found Mkhwanazi had unlawfully assisted in the installation of blue lights on vehicles belonging to tender entrepreneur Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

Evidence also suggested that he was implicated in an incident that occurred in Brakpan on 15 April 2022.

It was alleged that Mkhwanazi arrived at the scene in a white Golf and instructed EMPD officers who reported to him to clean the area.

According to witnesses, the victim — a robbery suspect — was allegedly tortured during questioning at the scene, after which the body was dumped in a dam.

Mkhwanazi and the same officers were further linked to the theft of copper cables from a scrapyard in Meyerton — an area outside EMPD’s official jurisdiction.

CCTV footage shown at the commission reportedly captured EMPD officers, including Mkhwanazi, at the Meyerton location in August 2022, allegedly under the guise of recovering stolen property.

According to retired EMPD deputy chief Revo Spies, the footage was provided by police informant Jaco Hanekom, who was subsequently murdered.

It emerged from Witness D’s testimony that Hanekom allegedly had a criminal record and posed as an EMPD officer after receiving an appointment letter reportedly signed by Mkhwanazi.

Hanekom was reportedly killed on the very day that three EMPD officers accused of a 2022 kidnapping and extortion case in Benoni were granted bail.

That case was eventually withdrawn in court after the victim — believed to be a foreign national — could not be located.

EMPD officers were also implicated in the theft of precious stones valued at R45 million.

Mkhwanazi’s response

Mkhwanazi said on Wednesday he had responded formally to all the accusations during his engagements with Ipid.

“All these allegations, I submitted statements,” he said.

Regarding the Brakpan incident, Mkhwanazi said he received a call from “Jaco” in the early hours of the morning.

The officers allegedly asked him to join them in celebrating what they described as a successful recovery of stolen goods.

“I saw that I had 15 missed calls,” Mkhwanazi said.

He testified that he drove to the scene but only spent “two or three minutes” there.

“I was there for the success of goods that he [Jaco] and his team got. He even said, ‘Bring the media,’ and I said, ‘I can’t just bring the media.'”

Mkhwanazi confirmed that the officers involved were suspended before later being reinstated.

“They were told not to communicate with me.”

Dispute over appointment

Mkhwanazi also addressed questions surrounding his December 2023 appointment as deputy chief.

Allegations were made that the appointment was irregular because he allegedly failed to complete a competency assessment.

It was also claimed that his appointment included an additional R200 000 added to his salary.

Mkhwanazi rejected these claims.

He insisted that he had passed the competency test and received formal confirmation of the results.

“They told me we are going to send the results to your employer, but we are also going to forward them to you.”

He said junior HR officials later contacted him to confirm that he had been appointed.

According to Mkhwanazi, EMPD chief Isaac Mapiyeye conferred on him the rank of commissioner from brigadier during a ceremony without media presence.

He further said EMPD head of media and public relations, Kelebogile Thepa, took photographs of the event.

Mkhwanazi also confirmed that he wore his new rank insignia before the formal conferment ceremony.

Retired EMPD deputy chief Revo Spies previously told the commission that Mkhwanazi had forcibly obtained the insignia with only an appointment letter and was never officially promoted.

Blue lights and vehicle registration

Later in the proceedings, Mkhwanazi was questioned about two memoranda of understanding (MOU) he entered into with Matlala’s company, Cat VIP Protection Services, and the health services company Medicare24, which was directed by Mike Van Wyk.

Matlala also operated a subsidiary known as Medicare24 Tshwane District.

Mkhwanazi said on Wednesday that the agreement with Medicare24 was merely a proposal, as it only bore his signature and excluded Mapiyeye and EMPD deputy chief Goodman Mzolo.

The “proposed” agreement would have allowed Medicare24 to provide emergency response services to EMPD at no cost to the municipality.

He maintained that he did not formally approve the MOU drafted by Van Wyk but merely supported it in his capacity as EMPD director of specialised services.

He added that even if Mapiyeye and Mzolo had signed the document, final approval would still rest with the City of Ekurhuleni.

“To me, it was proposed; that’s why even here it does not say ‘final one. It was still going to undergo other processes and everything.”

Evidence leader Mahlape Sello told the commission she believed the real benefit to Medicare24 would have been that its vehicles could be registered as EMPD vehicles and fitted with blue and red lights.

Mkhwanazi agreed with that interpretation but explained that such authorisation would require approval from the minister of police.

“You have to request to the minister and motivate.”

Mkhwanazi conceded that it would be wrong to fit private vehicles with blue lights.

“Yes, the law doesn’t allow that,” he remarked.

Cat Matlala ‘working relationship’

Mkhwanazi was also questioned about the registration of Matlala’s vehicles.

A letter dated 16 October 2021 — allegedly signed by him — stated that the EMPD would enter into an “endless working relationship” with Cat VIP and would use seven listed vehicles for VIP protection services for the Ekurhuleni municipality.

However, on Wednesday, Mkhwanazi denied signing the letter.

He said he only became aware of it after seeing it on social media.

He explained that the only document he knew about was a “letter of intention” from Matlala, which would have allowed the tenderpreneur to “donate” vehicles — including a BMW X5, Mercedes-Benz C-Class, BMW 3-Series and VW Golf — to the EMPD.

The donation arrangement was ultimately cancelled.

Mkhwanazi admitted that he did not have the authority to sign the MOU with Cat VIP on behalf of the EMPD.

“I accept 100%.”

