26 Oct 2022
WATCH: Frustrated employee rain on King Shaka Airport’s parade

Cheryl Kahla

Year-end blues get the better of one seemingly frustrated airport employee...

airport-employee
Screengrab of video shared by Man's Not Barry Roux/@AdvoBarryRoux on Twitter.

A video is doing the rounds on social media, of what we’re assuming is one frustrated employee at the King Shaka International airport in Durban.

So, you may be having a bad day, but is it ‘drench-buildings-and-cars-with-a-fire-hose-for-no-reason-bad?’ We’ll leave that up to you to decide.

King Shaka airport shenanigans

The video, shared by the Man’s Not Barry Roux Twitter account, shows the employee using a fire truck to splash water on nearby buildings.

Do give it a watch below. And if the video doesn’t speak to you on some primal level, the videographer’s chuckle surely will make your day.

WATCH: Frustrated employee lets loose

Some of the cars in the parking lot had a free wash as well. The Airports Company of SA (ACSA) released a statement shortly after.

“King Shaka International Airport can confirm that an incident had occurred involving the airport’s fire engine truck,” the statement read.

ACSA said there had been “no impact to operations”, adding that the “incident is currently under investigation by the South African Police Services”.

South Africans respond

Confusion abounded, and South Africans had questions. One netizen wanted to know if the employee was “washing the buildings or attempting to get y’all wet”.

Another Twitter user asked if the employee had been paid. Because a delayed paycheck could rightly justify such behaviour.

Another said matter-of-factly: “They denied him or her the increase”.

“The boss is sleeping with his wife”, one wagered a guess, while another netizen said: “He is doing this for us. Fresh content is required!”

Other possible reasons

Other guesses included:

At the time of publishing, however, the reason for the water show was still unknown.

Compiled by Cheryl Kahla.

