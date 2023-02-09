Face the music, Ramaphosa, energy crisis is due to ‘poor governance’ – DA

Siphumelele Khumalo

The Democratic Alliance (DA)‘s chief whip says nothing is going to come from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State Of the Nation Address (Sona), especially not regarding the country’s energy crisis.

Speaking ahead of the president’s address, Siviwe Gwarube said: “I’m not hopeful that the president is going to give us any implementable tangible solutions that have time frames and timelines and deadlines.

“He has not done that and has had multiple chances in his five years.”

Ramaphosa must take action

She said President Cyril Ramaphosa must address the energy crisis issue.

It is unavoidable and he needs to acknowledge that the country is in this mess because of the government’s poor management skills.

“We are in a state of crisis, the mood of the country is that of anger and anxiety about the future. I think it is going to be absolutely critical for the President to firstly address the issue of the energy crisis.

Energy crisis result of poor governance

“It is something that is unavoidable. The President is yet to address the nation on this.

“He is going to first have to acknowledge that we are here right now because of the governing party’s poor planning and corruption.”

“He needs to announce what are the things that can be done tomorrow to alleviate the pressure on Eskom.”

National Assembly debate

As per Presidency’s statement on Thursday, Ramaphosa noted the many appeals and proposals emerging from citizens as reflected in public media, including social platforms.

Political parties will debate the president’s address in the National Assembly on 14 and 15 February, with the president replying to this debate on Thursday afternoon, 16 February.

READ MORE: Sona 2023: Solidarity threatens legal action if Ramaphosa institutes energy state of disaster

EFF disrupted proceedings

Meanwhile, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) disrupted proceedings while the president addressed the nation.

EFF leader Julius Malema had previously said the party will not allow Ramaphosa to deliver his speech.

African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula, however, said the party will not be intimidated by the red berets.