By Alex Japho Matlala

11 May 2024

05:30 am

Ramaphosa’s Limpopo ‘homecoming’ to ancestral roots

President Ramaphosa's campaign gains traction as he touches down in Limpopo, his political stronghold.

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the community of Saulsville, Tshwane. Picture: ANC

President Cyril Ramaphosa is “coming home today” when his whistle-stop campaign lands in Limpopo, the province of his ancestral roots.

“This is Matamela’s province,” said Jimmy Machaka, spokesperson for the Limpopo ANC provincial executive committee, using the residents’ nickname for Ramaphosa.

‘He is royalty’

“When he lands here today, he will find more than 15 000 supporters waiting to give him a royal welcome – because he is royalty,” said Machaka.

Ramaphosa is set to deliver the keynote address at the Malamulele Stadium in Limpopo before visiting the Eastern Cape tomorrow.

The rallies are part of the ruling party’s last-gasp efforts to woo voters ahead of the crucial 29 May general election.

Not only Ramaphosa’s home, also Mokonyane’s

Limpopo is not only Ramaphosa’s home, but also the ANC’s, the party’s first deputy secretary-general, Nomvula Mokonyane, told communities in the Greater Tzaneen and Letaba municipalities recently.

She predicted that “the majority of the votes will come from Limpopo”.

The Limpopo ANC increased its numbers by 20 173 since its last audit in 2018. The latest audit will be released before the election, said its Limpopo headquarters.

Read more on these topics

African National Congress (ANC) campaign Cyril Ramaphosa Limpopo

