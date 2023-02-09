Is this Sona look the reason Lindiwe Sisulu had to bail on giving answers on Tottenham deal? 

Kaunda Selisho

For days, the nation has waited with bated breath to hear what Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu, in her capacity as the head of government’s tourism portfolio, had to say about a proposed R1 billion sponsorship deal funded by SA Tourism.

Their opportunity to get some answers was cut short earlier this week when Sisulu not only arrived late to a committee meeting on tourism, but left early, citing Thursday night’s State of the Nation Address (Sona) as her reason for leaving.

“The madam says she’s leaving because it’s the eve of Sona. I don’t know what that means,” committee chairperson Tandi Mahambehlala said in response to Sisulu leaving.

Lindiwe Sisulu’s Sona prep

Lindiwe Sisulu on the red carpet outside of the Cape Town City Hall on Thursday, 09 February 2023 ahead of the State of the Nation Address (Sona) | Pictures: Twitter

Sisulu was not scheduled to speak on Thursday evening so one can be forgiven for assuming that one of the reasons she would have needed to leave the committee meeting on tourism early was to prepare for the red carpet.

She hit the 2023 Sona red carpet in a red outfit, reminiscent of the traditional umhbaco attire worn to Xhosa rites, rituals and celebrations.

It is unclear who designed the outfit and at the time of writing, The Citizen was not able to obtain answers about whether or not the outfit was made specifically for this year’s Sona.

Although she looked good, her hair and makeup also did not look like something she would have had to spend a significant amount of time on, therefore requiring her to have to leave the tourism committee meeting in a rush.

‘Mahambehlala was out of line’

Speaking to the media outside of the Cape Town City Hall, Lindiwe Sisulu says she felt disrespected by Mahambehlala at this week’s committee meeting on tourism after pretending not to know who she was in a live interview with SABC News.

Sisiulu told the media that she has reported Mahambehlala to the Speaker of Parliament and will await the outcome of that process.

Lindiwe Sisulu speaking to the media outside of the Cape Town City Hall on Thursday, 09 February 2023 ahead of the State of the Nation Address (Sona) | Picture: Screengrab

“I was quite shocked because I have always been out there to be supportive of her. She has not been well for some time, and I had to make sure that she is represented in the best way possible in parliament.

“I think that the cameras do something to her and she has really played up, completely out of control with the decorum of the house, and completely outside of her powers. So, I’ve lodged a complaint. She is out of line!” said Sisulu.

[WATCH] Tourism Minister #LindiweSisulu comments on the Tourism Portfolio Committee chairperson Tandi Mahambehlala’s behaviour during the marathon committee meeting on Tuesday where the committee resolved the R1-b Tottenham Hotspur’s deal must be cancelled. #SONA2023 pic.twitter.com/f5cBxQybWn— Victoria O'Regan (@ToriOregan) February 9, 2023

