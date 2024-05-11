DA’s flag advert is up in flames

SABC blocks Democratic Alliance's advert depicting flag burning, citing national symbol protection.

The DA’s advert sees a South African flag burn to embers; a symbol, they said, of what would happen should people not vote for them. Image: X

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has banned the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) advert which shows the burning of the nation’s flag.

Acting group executive for corporate affairs and marketing Mmoni Seapolelo told the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa that the DA advert would not be aired.

“The SABC believes that the advertisement encourages damage to treasured national symbols. The national flag is a national symbol that represents diverse elements of the country and national unity. It’s expected that the national flag should be accorded dignity and respect and the SABC as a responsible public entity is unable to encourage any action contrary to this,” he said.

Public and political outcry

The move follows a public and political outcry about the advert on social media.

Build One South Africa leader Mmusi Maimane said the advert was embarrassing and an example of why many had left the DA.

“I am deeply saddened that is the state the DA is thinking. All it ends up doing is unstitching the fabric of our society and dividing us rather than uniting under our national flag,” he said.

“They forget moments such as these teach the next generation about democracy, they teach our children. It is illogical at best.”

Former Gauteng premier Tokyo Sexwale said anyone who denigrated the flag disrespected the people of the country.

“Once you attack the flag of a country, there are laws about this thing. Once you denigrate that flag, once you burn it physically or on social media, then you are no longer a patriot you are insulting the people,” he said.

Range of counter-icons

Political analyst Ian Siebörger said the DA’s flag-burning advert was only the latest in a range of counter-icons the party has set up to align people against its political rivals.

“In this election, one of the most pervasive of these anti-icons is the ANC/EFF/MK doomsday coalition, in which the party groups together its three biggest enemies and associates powerful negative feelings with them,” he said.

“This negative campaigning is reminiscent of the DA’s Fight Back campaign of 1999,” he added.

Rural criminologist Dr Witness Maluleka said the advert was a symbolic burning of the national flag to increase the chances of their election campaigns.

“Even though they didn’t burn a real flag, this should be discouraged. We should act fairly going to the elections while acknowledging that politics can be tricky at times, involving emotional attachments,” he said.

Not a criminal offence

Victimologist Professor Jaco Barkhuizen said the burning of any flag in SA was not a criminal offence and never has been.

“It has never been a criminal offence in the new dispensation and should never be a criminal offence. When we restrict freedom of expression and speech, we start on a slippery slope that leads to dictatorship,” he said.