‘Look beyond Eskom’: Energy security a priority, says new Joburg Mayor Thapelo Amad

Mayor Thapelo Amad was sworn in at the City of Joburg’s Connie Bapela Council Chambers on Monday, where he promised to address the water crisis and prioritise energy security.

He also promised to create better conditions for residents and businesses, and to fix the City’s finances.

Mayor Thapelo Amad sworn in

At the press briefing on Monday, his administration said they will “collectively end load shedding and bring ideas that will ensure our province prospers.

‘Victory for City of Joburg’

Speaker of Council, Colleen Makhubele, said Amad’s appointment was a “victory for the City of Joburg”.

“This is a victory for the workers that have been crying for better conditions, a victory for our residents who are crying for better services, and a victory for unemployed youth, a victory for informal settlements and people evicted from their humble homes.”

After taking the oath, Mayor Amad addressed members of the council, saying he was humbled by the support from councillors and residents.

Fixing City of Joburg’s finances

“We are unfortunately inheriting a city that is under massive financial strain and, therefore, the sterilisation of this City’s finances, as well as its financial stability, is to be prioritised.”

He said the City of Joburg will focus on collecting “all that is due to it and meets all its obligations”.

“We will embark on a drive across all regions and develop strategies to assist entities that are distressed.”

“We are going to continue to find the most innovative ways to create conducive environments for the private sector so that our people can have jobs in the City of Johannesburg.”

Load shedding the biggest challenge

Mayor Amad said load shedding was one of the biggest challenges; energy security will thus be a key priority of his administration.

“We will look beyond Eskom to guarantee energy security for our people and businesses. We will find electricity from other sources, including renewables.”

He said the council will also fix ageing infrastructure – including potholes – while also reducing the risk of flooding and prioritising refuse removal “for a cleaner city”.

Addressing the province’s water crisis is also part of his plan for 2023.

“We will find ways to conserve water and commit ourselves to the regular maintenance of pipes and other infrastructure critical to water security.”