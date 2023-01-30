Joburg mayor Thapelo Amad to be sworn in today

Citizen Reporter

Newly-elected Johannesburg mayor, Al Jama-ah’s Thapelo Amad, will be sworn in on Monday, and will likely announce the new members of mayoral committees.

Thapelo Amad on service delivery

Amad, who is also the Chairperson of Johannesburg’s Section 79 oversight portfolio committee on governance, promised to prioritise service delivery.

Speaking to eNCA on Sunday, Amad said the City is Joburg is dilapidated and requires plenty of work.

“Moving forward, we will employ human capital so that the city and its officials see to it that the City is clean and that services are rendered to its residents.”

Watch: New mayor’s vision for Joburg

Amad was elected as mayor on Friday after the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) Mpho Phalatse was removed during a motion of no confidence.

Amad and ActionSA’s Funzi Ngobeni were nominated for the mayoral position during the previous council meeting.

Amad was elected as mayor with 138 votes, while Ngobeni received 46 votes and Phalatse received 81.

Not a sock puppet

Amad responded to criticism claiming he might be an ANC or EFF pawn: “I am not sure who has been saying these things but I believe it is a collective effort.”

“That effort doesn’t only come from the parties that are in government, we are also still going to consult with the DA, other stakeholders, front-line workers, and the residents.

“We represent the masses and that is whose agenda we are going to push,” he said.

Patriotic Alliance’s stance

Meanwhile, Patriotic Alliance President Gayton McKenzie said the removal of Phalatse will help improve Johannesburg’s financial situation.

As per PA’s Kenny Kunene, Amad “will not be working in isolation from other coalition partners”.

The coalition will meet on Tuesday to discuss service delivery and other issues. “he will be guided by the coalition partners on what to do,” Kunene said.

Compiled by Cheryl Kahla