Erns Grundling and wife welcome twin boys Jakkals and Wolf

“It’s 08:00 and we now have to change two sets of diapers and feed two babies with two bottles. Thank you very much for everyone’s interest and support.”

They are here!

André Jakkals and Henry Wolf Grundling.

The well-known presenter, travel journalist and author Erns Grundling and his wife, Catharien, welcomed their twin boys to the world on Friday afternoon.

And yes, those are their official names, Grundling wrote on Facebook.

“At 36 weeks and five days, about a week earlier than we thought, but a good time for twins. They weighed 2.3 and 2.35 kg and are two healthy boys and profoundly identical. They are currently in neonatal care and being looked after very well. I never knew newborn babies look like old people sometimes. Two worried old professors.”

Grundling said they are spending a long weekend in the hospital and visit the twins often.

“She is also recovering well, she is an absolute trooper. During the pregnancy she complained very little, if ever. Now she doesn’t complain at all.

Grundling says it feels like he’s on a roller coaster and a yacht at the same time – lots of action and adrenaline, but also smooth sailing. “I don’t understand Einsten, but time is relative”.

Grundling and Catharien got married on 5 March 2021 at the Dharma Centre in Robertson. They only invited two guest as legal witnesses.

They met five years prior on the dating app Tinder. Grundling called it a “happy accident”.

“I am damn lucky to have such a beautiful, sincere and intelligent life partner who enjoys me, understands me and makes me laugh often,” he wrote on Facebook at the time.

Erns Grundling and Catharien announced their pregnancy on Instagram. Picture: Instagram/erns.grundling

On 2 January, Grundling shared their pregnancy on Instagram. “Catharien is pregnant with two identical boys. I’m going to be a father for the first time at 44. Our biggest trip together starts at the end of April if everything works out well.”