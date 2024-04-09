PICS: ‘Fingers crossed it’s a baby girl’ – DJ Sabby on his second baby

Congratulations are in order...

DJ Sabby and his wife, Lindi Mtshali. Pictures: Instagram/ @dj_sabby and @lindi_mtshali

Radio personalities DJ Sabby and Lindi Mtshali are expecting their second bundle of joy.

The Metro FM newsreader shared the exciting news on her Instagram page, flaunting her cute baby bump in a series of adorable snaps.

In the caption accompanying the photos, Lindi expressed gratitude for the forthcoming addition to their family, quoting a biblical verse: “Children are a heritage from the Lord, the fruit of the womb… a reward. Mother of two loading.”

Taking to the comments section, DJ Sabby said he is hoping for a baby girl.

“God has a way of continuously showing off. Thank you, Hlabagane l am for this bundle of joy. Fingers crossed it’s a baby girl,” he wrote.

Fans and celebrities including Khutso Theledi, DJ Fresh, and others, have since taken to the comments section to congratulate the couple.

“Congratulations Ma’Lindz and DJ Sabby. Your love is multiplying. Wishing you endless joy and blessings with baby #2 on the way,” Khutso wrote.

“Congrats Sis. Lol, from here onwards I will listen to Best Mornings on my way to work and 5 pm news on my way back home with confidence that we have the same nice life problems – 2 rascals to attend to before and after work,” commented Nontokozo.

DJ Sabby and Lindi’s relationship

In 2017, DJ Sabby and Lindi welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Orifha Nkosi Mtshali.

The couple tied the knot in 2022 after 10 years of dating.

Taking to Instagram to give fans a sneak peek inside their Umembeso (exchange of gifts), Lindi posted a video with a caption: “We celebrated and completed cultural rituals in an intimate ceremony at Makhulu’s home.

“It was beautiful to see the differences in culture and how our families came together… My family, who don’t exchange gifts during what we call “mamalo” nga Tshivenda got to experience “umembeso.”

