News

Home » News

Reitumetse Makwea

By Reitumetse Makwea

Journalist

4 minute read

6 Nov 2023

06:30 am

Eskom’s qualified audit paints bleak picture for utility

An energy analyst said with an energy efficiency factor already below 29%, Eskom management should be panicking.

eskom

Eskom reported a loss of almost R24 billion in the financial year ended 31 March 2023. Photo: Gallo Images

Following Eskom’s recent financial results, experts argue the power utility is no longer a going concern, with the migration of consumers threatening to put the final nail in the coffin to the already crumbling state-owned enterprise. In the past couple of months, the power utility has exceeded initial expectations due to the rapid increase in solar power installations, reduced power station malfunctions, improved availability of diesel and the reactivation of certain units at the Kusile coal-fired power plant. ALSO READ: Eskom suspends daytime load shedding from Monday Eskom: Rise in municipal debt, decline in generation capacity However, Eskom’s financial figures…

Subscribe to continue reading this article
and support trusted South African journalism

Access PREMIUM news, competitions
and exclusive benefits

SUBSCRIBE
Already a member? SIGN IN HERE

Following Eskom’s recent financial results, experts argue the power utility is no longer a going concern, with the migration of consumers threatening to put the final nail in the coffin to the already crumbling state-owned enterprise.

In the past couple of months, the power utility has exceeded initial expectations due to the rapid increase in solar power installations, reduced power station malfunctions, improved availability of diesel and the reactivation of certain units at the Kusile coal-fired power plant.

ALSO READ: Eskom suspends daytime load shedding from Monday

Eskom: Rise in municipal debt, decline in generation capacity

However, Eskom’s financial figures for the year ended March, revealed qualified audit figures for the year and painted a bleak picture.

They showed a worsening energy availability factor of 56%, a rise in municipal debt and declining generation capacity due to unplanned outages.

Energy analyst Tshepo Kgadima said the energy efficiency factor was already below 29% as opposed to the normal 38%, while at maximum capacity – and Eskom’s management should be panicking.

He said if a company was R31.6 billion in debt before tax, there was something horribly wrong.

“Eskom has about R430 billion before tax debt and that on its own tells you this business is not a going concern. “They were saved by the socalled equity injection of R23 billion from Treasury,” he said.

ALSO READ: Spotlight on bankrupt Eskom’s multimillion ‘vanity project’

How long can Treasury sustain Eskom?

“So, the question is, how long can Treasury sustain this?

“If what Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana told us last Wednesday is to be believed, how long can they sustain Eskom?

“There are so many problems and there is no reason for Eskom to have 67 days of stockpile.”

He said the risk was heightened because “we are entering the rainy season and that stockpile is out in the open; it’s not covered”.

“Based on the geochemical properties of that coal stockpile, we are going to witness what is called spontaneous combustion, meaning the coal is just going to go up in smoke. Money is going to be burned – literally.”

Load shedding means no change in Eskom financial crisis – DA

Ghaleb Cachalia, Democratic Alliance shadow minister of public enterprises, said in a statement that by getting another qualified audit, Eskom had once again proved it had no plan to stop the bleeding.

“The failure to rein in load shedding means there won’t be a change to Eskom’s financial crisis, even if they keep getting double-digit and above-inflation tariff increases every year,” he said.

“Load shedding is shaving off almost 10% of sales, hence revenues, from a business that is at least 60% fixed-cost business.

“In addition to the reduced topline comes an increased cost of goods sold because of the high diesel usage.

Diesel eating away at budgets

“It easy to see why the continuous burning of diesel to run the open-cycle gas turbines is not a sustainable long-term solution to fix load shedding,” Cachalia said.

“This practice is burning a hole in Eskom’s finances and eating away at budgets that could have been better spent on capital projects like the expansion of the transmission network.”

Eskom’s financial statements confirmed “what we have always known: Eskom is bankrupt and no amount of taxpayer-funded bailouts will return it to profit again”, he said.

NOW READ: ‘Time for excuses over for Eskom,’ says Cassim as loss doubles

Read more on these topics

Electricity Eskom Load Shedding

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Celebs And Viral WATCH: Have you hugged a Bok today? Young fan meets his ‘Elizabedi’
News WATCH: Nelspruit school’s sanction called ‘inappropriate’ after pupil allegedly forced to drink urine
News Could Oscar Pistorius be out of prison before Christmas?
Education Matric pupil yanked out of final exams at Oprah’s school, offered R15k to enrol elsewhere
Business MTBPS: Godongwana tries to tackle municipal debt, electricity and Transnet
Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe