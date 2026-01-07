Eskom confirms no new breaches of its online vending system (OVS)

The issue was first fully disclosed in Eskom’s 2024 Annual Results published in December 2024.

Eskom has confirmed that there were no new or emerging breaches of its Online Vending System (OVS), following decisive actions taken to curb OVS fraud, secure systems, protect revenue, and safeguard customers.

Eskom at the time said it had taken decisive action to strengthen its systems and restore public confidence following the disclosure in its full-year 2024 financial results of a forensic report detailing the breach of its OVS.

Exploited

The power utility said the system was exploited to generate and distribute fraudulent prepaid electricity tokens, revealing critical vulnerabilities in both the physical and cybersecurity components of its prepaid electricity infrastructure.

Assertions

Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said two comprehensive updates on the matter were already provided on 02 July 2025.

The utility said it undertook a comprehensive review and intervention strategy in July to mitigate these vulnerabilities and restore system integrity.

“Therefore, any assertions by recent media reports that Eskom did not respond to a question regarding the OVS are inaccurate.

“As the investigation into the OVS breach continues with law enforcement, and vending fraud is now reduced to very low levels, Eskom is proving that stronger systems, smarter technology, and decisive action are protecting revenue and ensuring secure, reliable electricity for all South Africans,” Eskom said.

Actions

In a progress update on 18 September 2025, Eskom said it had implemented key actions as part of a multi-layered approach to strengthen physical security, cyber resilience, and operational controls.

This included:

Tighter physical access controls to secure vending environments,

Enhanced cybersecurity tools and monitoring to prevent unauthorised access, and

Stronger user-access controls with weekly dashboards flagging irregularities.

Eskom employees

Mokwena said expanded investigative measures, conducted in collaboration with law enforcement, have been concluded for some of the implicated employees.

“Certain elements have been referred to the authorities, and the company will cooperate fully.

Investigation

Eskom launched a forensic investigation in December last year into an electricity theft racket involving the use of illicit tokens for prepaid meters, which may have cost the company billions of rand in lost revenue.

It also probed the security of its IT systems, including the involvement of some of its employees.

