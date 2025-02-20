Eskom loses R2.6 million to hijackings and armed robberies of its employees

These include 14 armed robberies and five car hijackings.

Eskom has bemoaned escalating violent crimes against its employees, which risk their safety and cost the state-owned power utility millions in losses.

According to Eskom, the attacks have surged since October 2024, posing significant risks to personnel and service delivery operations, particularly in the Eastern Cape.

Since the start of the 2024/25 financial year, the Eskom Eastern Cape region has recorded 19 violent incidents, the highest among all Eskom supply areas.

Electrification sites and commuting employees remain particularly vulnerable, with most attacks concentrated in Mbodlana Village, uMthatha, Port St Johns and Tsolo.

Eskom losses

One of the most alarming incidents occurred on 4 January 2025 along the N2 at Tsolo Junction, where an Eskom employee was shot and robbed of personal belongings during a car hijacking.

“Criminals are employing extreme violence, using firearms, hijacking company and personal vehicles, coercing employees into transferring cash and even restraining them,” said Eskom on Wednesday.

“These threats place Eskom personnel at severe risk of injury or death while carrying out essential duties. The consequences of these attacks extend beyond individual safety concerns.

“They contribute to the deterioration of public infrastructure, jeopardise energy security, disrupt electricity supply, result in financial losses, and create an unsafe work environment.”

So far, the power utility has recovered assets worth R388,573. However, it has lost R2.6 million due to these criminal activities.

Although the power utility has collaborated with the NATJOINTS to combat violent crimes, it has threatened to withdraw its technicians from high-risk areas should the attacks persist.

“This would inevitably lead to prolonged power outages and service disruptions, negatively affecting communities and businesses.

“The safety of Eskom employees is non-negotiable. We urge local communities to collaborate with Eskom and law enforcement to tackle escalating crimes.”

Attacks in Alexandra

Eskom’s notice comes just a day after City Power suspended services in Alexandra after its technician was assaulted while responding to a power outage on Tuesday.

“This incident, where our male technician was violently assaulted by protesting residents, is completely unacceptable and represents a gross violation of the rights and safety of our employees. We strongly condemn this criminal action.”

City Power suspended all services in Alexandra until further notice.

“No employees will be dispatched to work around Alexandra until law and order are restored and workers’ safety can be guaranteed.”

